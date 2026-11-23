The All Progressives Congress has disowned a viral letter dated November 22, 2026, purportedly from National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda asking INEC to guarantee President Bola Tinubu's victory in 2027, calling it a fabrication.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC) has disowned a purported letter allegedly written by its National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, asking the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) to ensure President Bola Tinubu wins the 2027 presidential election.

The ruling party described the document, which has been circulating on social media, as a fabrication and a desperate attempt by political mischief-makers to damage the reputation of its leadership and undermine public confidence in the electoral process. The purported letter, dated November 22, 2026, was titled Preparations for the 2027 Presidential Election and Ensuring the Victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Also read APC Denies Fake Letter Asking INEC to Ensure Tinubu's 2027 Victory

APC Denounces Fabricated Letter Allegedly From Yilwatda

The author allegedly urged INEC to deploy its institutional mechanisms, administrative frameworks and operational capacities to guarantee Tinubu's victory in the forthcoming presidential election. In a statement by Abimbola Tooki, Special Adviser to the National Chairman on Media and Information Strategy, the APC said the letter did not emanate from Yilwatda or his office.

The party categorically stated that the purported letter did not emanate from Professor Yilwatda, was not authored by him, and has absolutely nothing to do with the National Chairman or his office. It is a fraudulent document, a malicious fabrication and a reckless attempt to impugn the integrity of the National Chairman, the APC and the democratic process, the statement reads.

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The party maintained that the document was unsigned, unauthenticated and inconsistent with its established communication procedures, insisting that it was designed to manufacture a scandal around its leadership. Tooki said the circulation of such a document under the guise of an official communication demonstrated what he described as the irresponsibility, dishonesty and desperation of those seeking to discredit the APC leadership.

Party Questions Lack Of Signature On Fraudulent Document

The party also questioned the absence of a signature on the document, arguing that it reinforced suspicions that the letter was deliberately concocted to mislead the public and provoke unnecessary controversy. It further argued that a communication of such significance could not have been issued by the National Chairman outside the party's established administrative channels and procedures.

The APC challenged those responsible for circulating the document to identify themselves and provide verifiable evidence to support their allegations rather than hiding behind anonymity. It warned that it would not allow faceless individuals and political opponents to drag its leadership into disrepute through fabricated documents and unsubstantiated claims.

Reaffirming its commitment to the 2027 general elections, the party said it remained committed to a peaceful, transparent, free and fair electoral process, adding that INEC's independence and the electorate's right to freely choose their leaders must be respected. According to the statement, Tinubu has consistently demonstrated his commitment to democratic principles by urging Nigerians, particularly eligible voters, to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and participate in elections.

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APC Emphasises Commitment To Free And Fair Elections

The APC said such appeals reflected the President's confidence in the democratic process and his belief that electoral legitimacy must derive from the freely expressed will of the electorate. It added that its electoral fortunes would depend on its performance, vision and acceptance by Nigerians rather than any alleged manipulation of electoral institutions.

The APC is a party that respects democratic institutions, upholds constitutional order and believes that electoral victory must be earned through the support and mandate of Nigerians, the statement said. The party urged the media and members of the public to disregard the purported letter, insisting that it was neither authorised nor recognised by its National Chairman.

It said the development would not distract it from preparations for the 2027 elections, adding that it would continue to engage Nigerians and seek their support through democratic means. The APC said it would continue to campaign on its record and policies while respecting democratic institutions and the electoral process.