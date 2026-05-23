Disgraceful exclusion of Manchester United's Harry Maguire by England coach sparks outrage, as mother expresses disgust

Harry Maguire, a former captain of Manchester United, has been omitted from the England World Cup squad by coach Thomas Tuchel, citing an unsatisfactory season as the reason. In response, Maguire's mother has labeled the decision 'disgraceful' and expressed her 'absolute disgust' at the exclusion.

Zoe, the mother of Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire , has labeled the exclusion of her son from the England World Cup squad by coach Thomas Tuchel as disgraceful.

Harry Maguire, who previously captained Manchester United, was dropped by the England manager despite a strong Premier League season. In a statement, Maguire expressed his disappointment and feeling 'disgusted' by the decision.

However, coach Thomas Tuchel has named three outstanding players who prevented Jordan Palmer from making the World Cup squad





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England World Cup Manchester United Harry Maguire Thomas Tuchel Jordan Palmer

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