Disability Constituency Call for COP31 Recognition and Climate Finance Access

The COPD-CC demands formal UNFCCC constituency status and accessible climate finance for persons with disabilities ahead of COP31, citing disproportionate vulnerability and exclusion.

The Coalition of Organisations of Persons with Disabilities on Climate Change ( COPD-CC) has launched a comprehensive campaign to secure formal recognition of a Disability Constituency within the United Nations climate change framework. This strategic push aims to ensure that persons with disabilities gain equitable access to climate finance and meaningful participation in global environmental policy. The coalition is directing its demands toward world leaders, governments, and international climate-finance institutions as the global community prepares for the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference ( COP31). The statement was delivered by coalition representative Dr Kayode Jayeoba in Abuja, emphasizing the urgent need for systemic inclusion in climate negotiations.

Core Mechanism of Disability Inclusion Demands

Dr Kayode Jayeoba stated that persons with disabilities face disproportionate risks from climate-related disasters, including flooding, drought, extreme weather events, food insecurity, and environmental degradation. The coalition attributes this heightened vulnerability to inaccessible climate information, inadequate emergency preparedness, exclusion from decision-making, and limited access to funding. The core mechanism for change involves transforming persons with disabilities from passive beneficiaries into active rights-holders, innovators, and community leaders in climate solutions. The coalition argues that climate action cannot be considered equitable or sustainable without their full participation in planning, financing, implementation, and evaluation phases. This shift requires structural changes in how international bodies recognize and engage with disability organizations.

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Formal Recognition of Disability Constituency

A primary demand of the COPD-CC is the formal recognition and approval of a Disability Constituency within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The coalition explained that the current status of the Disability Caucus as an informal non-governmental organization group does not provide the same institutional recognition and participation opportunities available to officially recognized constituencies. Formal recognition would provide a structured platform for organizations of persons with disabilities to coordinate engagements, contribute to negotiations, and participate meaningfully in global climate decisions. The coalition emphasized that the principle of Nothing About Us Without Us must be reflected in the institutional architecture of the UNFCCC, not merely in declarations. They called on UNFCCC Parties, the COP31 Presidency, and the Secretariat to facilitate the necessary processes for securing formal approval.

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Climate Finance and Accessible Emergency Systems

The coalition urged governments, bilateral donors, and international climate-finance institutions to establish accessible funding mechanisms and provide dedicated resources for disability-inclusive climate programs. They stressed the need to remove administrative barriers preventing grassroots disability organizations from accessing climate funds and insisted that investments have measurable disability-inclusion outcomes. Additionally, the coalition demanded accessible early-warning systems and disaster-preparedness arrangements. They specified that weather forecasts, emergency alerts, and evacuation instructions must be provided in sign language, audio announcements, captions, Braille, large print, easy-to-read materials, and screen-reader-compatible digital platforms. Accessible emergency shelters, evacuation routes, sanitation facilities, and humanitarian response services were also highlighted as critical requirements.

Gender Inclusion and Data Disaggregation Strategies

The COPD-CC highlighted the specific challenges facing women and girls with disabilities, including discrimination, increased exposure to gender-based violence, and barriers to livelihoods and protection. The coalition urged governments and development partners to prioritize these groups in climate adaptation and resilience programs, particularly regarding displacement-related risks and sexual and reproductive health. They advocated for expanded access to green jobs, renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, entrepreneurship, vocational training, and accessible financial services. Furthermore, the coalition demanded stronger collection and use of disability-disaggregated data in climate vulnerability assessments and adaptation planning. They urged governments, research institutions, and development partners to support participatory research and accessible technologies to document the experiences, capacities, and contributions of persons with disabilities in climate actions.