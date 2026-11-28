Opeyemi Ogundele died after falling from a bus due to poor accessibility, highlighting systemic failures during the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Two years after the expiration of the five-year transition period for the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2016, the lived experiences of Nigeria ns with physical challenges continue to be defined by systemic neglect and fatal consequences. The tragic death of Opeyemi Ogundele, a physically challenged resident of Mushin in Lagos State, underscores the severe accessibility barriers that persist across the nation. Her story serves as a grim reminder of the dangers faced by disabled citizens in daily life.

Tragic Death Highlights Transport Accessibility Gap

Opeyemi Ogundele died after falling from a commercial bus while attempting to board it in the morning rush hour. The incident occurred on her way to a tutorial centre in Idi-Araba, a suburb of Mushin, where she had enrolled at the age of 25 to pursue formal education. Good Samaritans rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival. Her death was directly attributed to the difficulty of accessing yellow commercial buses, which are notoriously overcrowded and lack accommodations for people with mobility impairments.

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Early Life Struggles and Education Barriers

Opeyemi Ogundele's life was marked by disability-related obstacles from childhood until her death. She suffered from partial paralysis in her right leg and hand, which made walking to school extremely difficult compared to her able-bodied peers. Even when she reached school, she faced laborious challenges accessing classrooms, the assembly ground, and toilets because the facilities were not disability-friendly. These barriers eventually forced her to stop her education at Senior Secondary Two, delaying her dreams of becoming a medical doctor in Nigeria.

UN Convention Marks 20 Years of Global Commitment

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) this year marks the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) by the United Nations General Assembly on December 13, 2006. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that persons with disabilities represent approximately 15 per cent of the global population. The CRPD establishes a comprehensive framework for protecting and promoting the rights of this demographic, recognising their right to full and equal participation in all aspects of society.

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Systemic Barriers Across Key Sectors in Nigeria

Investigations into the conditions faced by persons with disabilities in Nigeria reveal significant difficulties in transportation, education, health, and technology. Public buildings and offices remain largely inaccessible, denying citizens with disabilities equal opportunity to participate in civic life. In the health sector, many are limited by the scarcity of accessible hospitals and personnel trained in disability inclusion. Visually impaired individuals frequently face life-threatening risks, such as being struck by fast-moving vehicles or falling from staircases due to the lack of safe infrastructure.

Global Advocacy for Inclusive Employment and Rights

This year's IDPD theme invites the international community to reflect on the historic significance of the CRPD and identify ways to strengthen its implementation. The global observance shines a spotlight on young men and women with disabilities across Africa, advocating for their right to inclusive employment and dignified work. Despite these global calls for equity, persons with disabilities in Nigeria and across the continent continue to face systemic barriers that scuttle their aspirations and marginalise them in all facets of living.