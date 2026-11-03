Diri presents ₦1.24tn Bayelsa 2027 budget, ₦422.84bn to Works and Infrastructure

Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri has proposed a ₦1.24tn budget for 2027, with 68 per cent for capital expenditure and ₦422.84bn allocated to Works and Infrastructure. The budget targets 100 megawatts of electricity and is about 22 per cent higher than the 2026 budget.

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has presented a proposed budget of ₦1.24tn for the 2027 fiscal year, with the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure receiving the largest allocation of ₦422.84bn.

The proposal, christened the 2027 Budget of Assured Prosperity and Sustainable Growth and Development, stands at ₦1,242,688,970,520.22. It represents an increase of approximately 22 per cent over the 2026 budget. Diri presented the estimates to the Bayelsa State House of Assembly on Tuesday. He said capital expenditure would gulp ₦840,791,394,666.69, or about 68 per cent of the total, while recurrent expenditure stood at ₦401,897,575,853.53, or 32 per cent.

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He said, Of the total amount of ₦1,242,688,970,520.22, ₦840,791,394,666.69, representing approximately 68 per cent, is proposed for capital expenditure, while recurrent expenditure is ₦401,897,575,853.53, representing approximately 32 per cent of our budget. The governor explained that the budget was based on an oil benchmark of $60 per barrel, crude oil production of 1.8 million barrels per day and an exchange rate of ₦1,400 to the dollar.

Budget Figures and Economic Assumptions

Other economic assumptions include projected inflation of 18 per cent and Gross Domestic Product growth of 3.5 per cent. He said, These are assumptions, and they provide the basis for our planning while recognising the risks of oil market volatility, as we all know. Diri said the proposed budget was approximately 22 per cent higher than the 2026 budget, adding that the government would ensure more resources were channelled into projects with direct benefits to residents.

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He said, More importantly, over two-thirds of every naira goes to capital investment. Projects are people can see, use and benefit from. Apart from the ₦422.84bn for Works and Infrastructure, Education received ₦126.97bn. The Ministry of Sports Development was allocated ₦68.50bn, Health received ₦53.32bn, Security got ₦24bn, Public Utilities ₦22.94bn, while Agriculture received ₦17.74bn.

On infrastructure, Diri said the administration would prioritise the completion of ongoing roads, bridges and other strategic projects, particularly the senatorial district road projects. He said, Our foremost priority will be to advance and complete ongoing roads, bridges and other strategic projects, particularly the senatorial coastways that can connect our communities and link our marine resources to investment and commerce.

Infrastructure and Utility Plans

He added that the government's infrastructure investments were intended to open up communities, improve accessibility and create opportunities for economic development. The senatorial coastway projects are aimed at connecting communities and improving access to economic opportunities. On electricity, the governor said the government was targeting 100 megawatts of power supply in 2027. He also promised to prioritise water provision, beginning with the Yenagoa metropolitan area.

On agriculture, Diri said Bayelsa's geographical features offered opportunities for the state to become a major food-producing centre. He said, Bayelsa's land and waterways give us the potential to become a major food producer. We will continue to support farming, provide improved seedlings and fishing inputs, and assist cooperatives. In education, the governor promised sustained investment in model schools, accreditation programmes for tertiary institutions, science and technical education, digital learning tools and teachers' training.

He said, We will continue to improve our model schools, support the accreditation programmes of our tertiary institutions, strengthen science, technical and vocational education, introduce digital learning tools in our secondary schools and train and retrain teachers for a changing economy. In the health sector, Diri promised improved healthcare facilities, adequate staffing and measures to retain doctors and nurses. He said the government would strengthen primary healthcare, particularly maternal and child health services, in both Yenagoa and rural communities.

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He said, We will continue to improve service delivery facilities, staffing, strengthen measures to retain doctors and nurses and improve primary healthcare, particularly maternal and child health services not only in our state capital but in our rural communities. The governor also disclosed that the ₦68.50bn allocation to sports development would support the completion of the state's 30,000-capacity stadium before the end of his administration.

Education Health and Sports Funding

Describing the proposed appropriation as historic, Diri said it was the first budget of Bayelsa State's fourth decade and the last to be considered by the current Assembly. He recalled that Bayelsa was created in 1996 under the administration of former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, following the longstanding aspiration of the state's founding fathers for a predominantly Ijaw state.

The governor said the proposed power plants and nine-storey Civil Service Secretariat Complex were investments intended to serve present and future generations. He said, The proposed power plants and the nine-storey Secretariat Complex will serve Bayelsa, not only for this generation but for generations yet unborn. They are investments not only in physical structures but in public service and, indeed, economic activity.

Historic Budget and Legislative Support

Diri also commended the Assembly for its cooperation with the Executive, describing the cordial relationship between the two arms of government as one of the strengths of his administration. He said, The cordial relationship between the Executive arm of government and the Legislature remains one of the greatest strengths of this administration. The governor urged lawmakers to ensure the timely consideration of the estimates to enable the Appropriation Law to take effect in January 2027.

He said, I trust that, as always, this Honourable House will give these proposals the due scrutiny and the needed speed so that the Appropriation Law can take effect in January 2027.