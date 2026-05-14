Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria Denies Arrest Reports, Clarifies Appearance Before EFCC

Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, has denied reports claiming he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. He clarified that he merely honoured an invitation from the anti-graft agency and was not taken into custody.

The Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, has denied reports claiming he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He clarified that he merely honoured an invitation from the anti-graft agency and was not taken into custody. The statement urged the public to refrain from speculation, misinformation, sensational comments, and the spread of unverified claims capable of distorting facts, influencing ongoing investigations, or causing unnecessary tension. According to him, relevant agencies should be allowed to carry out their responsibilities transparently and lawfully so that the truth can emerge through due process. The investigation involves funds estimated at about N500bn





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Director-General Of The Energy Commission Of N Economic And Financial Crimes Commission Arrest Clarification Invitation Investigation Funds Transparency Accountability Due Process Presumption Of Innocence

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