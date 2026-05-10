Director General of NAFIC Urges Troops in 81 Division to Take Advantage of Welfare Schemes

The Director General of the Nigerian Army Finance Corporation (NAFIC), Maj.-Gen. Julius Ehioze Osifo, has urged troops in the 81 Division area to utilize the welfare schemes introduced by the Nigerian Army Personnel Insurance Scheme (NAPIS) and other welfare initiatives.

The Director General of the Nigerian Army Finance Corporation (NAFIC), Maj. -Gen. Julius Ehioze Osifo, has urged troops in the 81 Division area to take advantage of the welfare schemes introduced by the Nigerian Army Personnel Insurance Scheme (NAPIS) and other welfare initiatives held at the Hippo Officers’ Mess, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Gen. Osifo described NAPIS as a comprehensive insurance scheme that provides cover for service-related risks, including injuries, disabilities, medical expenses, and death. He also commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. -Gen Waidi Shaibu, for prioritising the welfare of officers, soldiers, and their families





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Army News Insurance Director General Of SAFIC Welfare Schemes Personnel Welfare Napis Insurance Scheme Comprehensive Insurance Risk Cover Servicelevel Risks Military Service Risks Benifits Payable Next Of Kin Details Entitlements Prostituated Spouses Doctors Secret Acquire Premium Domains Earn In US Dollars Fraud Alert Careful Selection

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