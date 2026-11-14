MSF Reports 1,260 Diphtheria Deaths in Nigeria as Kano Confirms School Outbreak

Nigeria's diphtheria outbreak has killed more than 1,260 people with over 41,000 suspected cases, while Kano State confirms 12 infections at a boarding school and reports an acute vaccine shortage.

Nigeria's diphtheria outbreak has killed more than 1,260 people since it began in late 2022, with over 41,000 suspected cases and more than 24,000 confirmed infections recorded nationwide, according to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders.

The organisation disclosed the figures in a press statement issued by its Field Communication Officer, Abdulkareem Yakubu, warning that shortages of diphtheria antitoxin (DAT) and low vaccination coverage were worsening the outbreak, particularly in northern Nigeria. MSF said Nigeria recorded 12,977 suspected cases, 10,476 confirmed infections and 406 deaths in 2026 alone, as of August 9. It identified Bauchi, Borno, Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, Plateau, Sokoto and Zamfara among the worst-affected northern states.

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Kano School Outbreak Confirmed

Newest developments in Kano State have added fresh concern. The Director-General of the Kano State Centre for Disease Control (KNCDC), Prof. Muhammad Adamu Abbas, confirmed an outbreak at the First Lady's College, Mariri, in Kumbotso Local Government Area. A staff member of the boarding school, which has over 2,000 students, said the outbreak was detected among students and that one affected student with severe symptoms was admitted at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Kano.

Other affected students are receiving treatment within the school premises. Professor Abbas said the agency received the report on Wednesday and immediately deployed a team to investigate and contain possible spread. He said 313 suspected cases were tested, out of which 12 were clinically confirmed after examination.

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"We received the report on Wednesday and went there immediately for investigation and response aimed at curtailing further spread of the disease," he said. "We tested 313 suspected cases, out of which 12 were clinically confirmed. " He added that medication was administered to all suspected contacts and other students were sensitised on the disease. The KNCDC boss also lamented an acute shortage of vaccines, saying the school requires a mass vaccination campaign to protect over 2,000 students.

"There is a need for massive vaccination in the school, which we presently do not have. We have to ask for more vaccines to administer to the students," he said. A source said the Rapid Response Team was supported by officials from Kumbotso, Tarauni and Nassarawa local government areas. Diphtheria has reportedly killed about 50 people in Rano Local Government Area of Kano State, with several others hospitalised in October 2026.

The tragedy compelled lawmakers in the Kano State House of Assembly to demand immediate action to mitigate the health burden. The KNCDC confirmed it was investigating the Rano incident while contemplating the figure. The agency also confirmed a record of 32 diphtheria cases in Kano, out of which 25 were recorded in August, six in July and one in May.

Global Antitoxin Shortage Worsens Crisis

MSF Medical Coordinator in Nigeria, Dr David Kizito, said the global shortage of diphtheria antitoxin was becoming a matter of life and death, warning that the organisation's available stocks were dangerously low. He explained that DAT is the only specific treatment capable of neutralising the toxin produced by the disease and is most effective when administered within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms. Inadequate supplies have forced medical teams to ration treatment, potentially compromising patients' survival chances.

MSF called on federal and state governments, donors and international partners to urgently secure available supplies of antitoxin, vaccines and other essential medicines, while ensuring timely clearance at ports and distribution to affected communities. In Katsina State, MSF teams managed 86 diphtheria cases between October 26 and November 12, including 70 severe and 16 non-severe cases. During the same period, the organisation reached 1,315 contacts through facility-based activities and contact tracing, with 1,301 vaccinated and 1,311 provided with antibiotic prophylaxis.

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MSF said it had treated more than 9,000 diphtheria patients through facility and community-based interventions since the beginning of its response this year, and has supported state health authorities with treatment, infection prevention and control, disease surveillance, community engagement, referral systems, vaccination and medical supplies. In Zamfara State, following the declaration of an outbreak in September, MSF-supported facilities in Gusau recorded more than 671 admissions within a month from October 6, with most patients being children.

MSF Vaccination Efforts In Various States

Only 25,000 of the 90,000 vaccine doses required for a reactive vaccination campaign in Zamfara had been supplied, leaving many children unreached. In Sokoto State, MSF supported two vaccination rounds between February and April, reaching 49,018 children below the age of 15. Its intervention in Bauchi State helped reduce the diphtheria case fatality rate from 8.7 per cent to one per cent after treating at least 1,890 suspected patients between August 2025 and May 2026.

MSF stressed that sustained investment in routine immunisation was essential to preventing future outbreaks, urging vaccine manufacturers and global health partners to expand diphtheria antitoxin production and guarantee reliable supplies. Diphtheria is a potentially fatal but vaccine-preventable bacterial disease transmitted mainly through respiratory droplets and contact with infected wounds. It can cause breathing difficulties and damage to the heart, nerves and kidneys.

The organisation warned that without appropriate treatment, between 30 and 40 per cent of people infected with diphtheria could die, underscoring the urgency of vaccination, antitoxin availability and coordinated response across affected states.