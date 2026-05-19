Digital Reforms in the Federal Civil Service Enhance Transparency, Accountability

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has highlighted ongoing digital reforms in the federal civil service, which have led to improvements in transparency and accountability across ministries and agencies. The reforms aim to build a modern, efficient, and citizen-centered public service.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has announced ongoing digital reforms in the federal civil service, which have led to significant improvements in transparency, accountability, and efficiency across ministries and agencies.

The FedGov has fully digitized files and workflows across various departments and agencies to build a modern, efficient, and citizen-centered public service. Walson-Jack also mentioned the elimination of leaked memos and the resolution of missing files, resulting in faster processes and decreased person-to-person interactions





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