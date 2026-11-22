The 18th anniversary conference of Digital Jewels Africa, scheduled for November 25 in Lagos, will convene industry leaders to discuss cybersecurity and technology risk management.

A growing pressure is mounting on businesses across the African continent to strengthen their cybersecurity protocols and technology risk management frameworks. This urgent need stems from the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence and digital services, which have exposed organizations to new and complex security and governance challenges. Companies are increasingly recognizing that robust digital defenses are no longer optional but essential for operational continuity and consumer trust.

Conference Focus on Digital Security Risks

The 18th anniversary conference of Digital Jewels Africa, scheduled for 25 November in Lagos, will serve as a primary platform to examine these escalating risks. Organizers of the event have stated that the intersection of emerging technologies and security vulnerabilities will be among the core issues addressed during the proceedings. The conference is themed 'The Trust Imperative: Securing Africa's Digital Future', highlighting the critical relationship between technological adoption and public confidence in technology-driven services.

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The event aims to convene a diverse group of stakeholders, including business executives, policymakers, and technology professionals. Attendees will hail from key sectors such as financial services, telecommunications, insurance, energy, and general technology. The primary objective is to facilitate discussions on practical strategies for strengthening digital security infrastructure and enhancing public confidence in the reliability of digital platforms across the region.

Leadership and Keynote Speakers Confirmed

Ibukun Awosika, the Chair of Digital Jewels Africa, will chair the conference, providing strategic oversight to the discussions. Tayo Aduloju, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address, bringing an economic perspective to the technological discourse. Adedoyin Odunfa, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Digital Jewels Africa, will host the event, ensuring that the content aligns with the firm's long-standing mission in IT governance and compliance.

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The speaker lineup features prominent figures from various industries who are directly impacted by these regulatory and security shifts. Participants include Karen-Akiwumi Tanoh, Chairman of Prudential Life Insurance in Ghana; Yetunde Oni, Managing Director of Union Bank; and Elozino Olaniyan, Managing Director of Midwestern Oil & Gas Company. Additionally, Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, Managing Director of Rex Insurance, will join the panel, representing the insurance sector's stake in risk mitigation.

Industry Executives and Security Experts

Further industry representation includes Niyi Toluwalope, Chief Executive Officer of eTranzact International; Gboyega Lesi, Managing Director of Leadway Assurance; and Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Nigeria. Technical oversight will be provided by Usman Usman, Director of Shared Services at the Central Bank of Nigeria. These leaders will contribute insights into how their respective organizations are navigating the complexities of digital expansion and regulatory compliance.

Specialized cybersecurity discussions will feature experts from major financial and telecom firms. Dr. Bharat Soni, Group Chief Information Security Officer of GTCO, and Dr. Favour Femi-Oyewole, Group Chief Information Security Officer of Access Bank, will share insights on banking security. Adebayo Adebeshin, Chief Internal Auditor of Interswitch Group, and Jude Anietie, Chief Information Security Officer of MTN Nigeria, will also participate in these focused sessions.

Strategic Importance of Trust and Governance

Adedoyin Odunfa emphasized that the growing dependence of organizations on digital systems has made security and responsible technology adoption essential for Africa's digital future. She stated that trust is at the heart of this transition, arguing that the question for businesses is no longer how fast they can innovate, but how securely and responsibly they can do so. The 18th anniversary conference provides a critical opportunity to bring together the right voices to address these existential challenges.

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Digital Jewels Africa has spent 18 years supporting organizations in areas including cybersecurity, information assurance, IT governance, project management, e-business, and professional capacity development. The anniversary conference is expected to provide a platform for business leaders and technology professionals to exchange experiences and discuss practical approaches to strengthening digital trust and security.

As organizations increasingly depend on digital platforms to deliver services, manage information, and engage customers, weaknesses in cybersecurity and technology governance could undermine business operations. Such vulnerabilities expose sensitive information to security threats, making the discussions at this conference vital for maintaining operational integrity. The event will examine how businesses can manage these risks while adopting emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

The discussions will also cover the responsibilities of businesses, regulators, and technology professionals in protecting sensitive information. Participants will explore how to manage technology-related risks and prepare organizations for the governance, risk, and compliance demands associated with digital expansion. This comprehensive approach ensures that all stakeholders are equipped to handle the evolving landscape of digital business in Africa.