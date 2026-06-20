Diezani Alison-Madueke Speaks Out After UK Bribery Charges Dropped

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources Diezani Alison-Madueke has spoken publicly for the first time after being cleared of bribery charges in the United Kingdom, describing the lengthy legal battle as deeply traumatic and damaging to her reputation.

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources Diezani Alison-Madueke has spoken publicly after being cleared of bribery charges in the United Kingdom, describing the lengthy legal battle as deeply traumatic and damaging to her reputation.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC after her acquittal at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, the former minister said the 13-year investigation by the UK's National Crime Agency left lasting emotional and professional damage. According to Diezani, the prolonged investigation and prosecution severely disrupted her life, affecting her freedom, career, and public image. She maintained throughout the trial that she committed no wrongdoing and insisted she was wrongly targeted.

Diezani also raised concerns about missing documents she said could have strengthened her defence during the trial. Her legal team had earlier argued that the absence of those documents weakened her defence during proceedings. Former President Jonathan, who appointed her as petroleum minister, reportedly submitted evidence before the court explaining that it was common for third parties to cover transport and accommodation expenses for government officials during official foreign trips.

When asked who should be held responsible for her ordeal, Diezani said blame cuts across several institutions. She also accused the UK authorities of unfairly focusing on her while ignoring the political realities surrounding her time in office. According to Diezani, her anti-corruption efforts within Nigeria's oil sector made her powerful enemies, and she believes this contributed to the case against her.

She further argued that international law enforcement agencies should exercise greater caution when handling politically sensitive cases involving foreign officials. The UK's National Crime Agency defended its actions, stating that the case involved an extensive and complex investigation which was consistently reviewed by prosecutors and investigators. Also cleared alongside Diezani were her elder brother, Archbishop Doye Agamas, and oil executive Olatimbo Ayinde, who had faced related charges.

Despite her acquittal in the UK, Diezani still faces lingering scrutiny over corruption allegations linked to her time in office. In 2022, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said it had recovered about $153 million and more than 80 properties allegedly connected to the former minister. Similarly, the United States Department of Justice announced in 2023 the recovery of $53 million in assets from oil businessmen allegedly linked to transactions involving her.

Diezani, however, said she was never formally charged in relation to the U.S. asset recovery case and insisted all oil contract awards under her watch followed due process. She also questioned the basis of the asset forfeitures in Nigeria, arguing that the properties and funds were never directly traced to her. The former minister said she now intends to seek clarity on the assets seized in both Nigeria and abroad





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