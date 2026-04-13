Diezani Alison-Madueke Denies Bribe Charges in London Court

Former Nigerian Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has denied all charges of accepting bribes and conspiracy to commit bribery at Southwark Crown Court in London. She insists that all expenses were official and reimbursed by the Nigerian government. The trial involves allegations of lavish spending and connections to Nigerian businessmen.

April 13, 2026 8:38 pm Diezani Alison-Madueke , former minister of petroleum resources, vehemently denied allegations of soliciting or receiving bribes during her tenure, asserting that all expenses incurred were official and duly reimbursed by the Nigeria n government.

Testifying before Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday, Alison-Madueke provided a detailed account of her financial dealings, specifically addressing claims regarding payments made on her behalf in the United Kingdom. She maintained that these expenditures were directly related to her official duties and were not intended for personal enrichment. Alison-Madueke unequivocally stated that she never solicited, accepted, or received any form of bribe. Furthermore, she emphasized her commitment to acting impartially throughout her time in office.

Prosecutors have presented evidence suggesting that Nigerian businessmen financed a series of lavish expenses for the former minister. These expenses allegedly included over £2 million spent at the prestigious Harrods department store and approximately £4.6 million allocated to the refurbishment of properties located in London and Buckinghamshire. The prosecution also highlighted Alison-Madueke's access to a number of high-end properties, including residences in Marylebone and multi-million-pound homes overlooking Regent's Park.

In her defense, Alison-Madueke clarified that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) covered the costs of these expenses, attributing the necessity for a London-based service company to manage travel and accommodation to inefficiencies within the NNPC. She explained that the service company facilitated her ability to perform her duties by covering expenses such as hotels and chauffeurs.

The court also heard details of a five-day stay at a property in Gerrards Cross during the Christmas period of 2011. Alison-Madueke clarified that she and her family stayed at this location due to her ex-husband's need for medical care, making a return to Nigeria impossible at the time. She also described a separate two-week stay at the same location, which she said was dedicated to collaborating with a group of officials on a book highlighting the Nigerian president's support for women.

Addressing claims about other properties, Alison-Madueke stated that one residence near Regent's Park was utilized for 'discrete' official meetings, and another property associated with her was, in her observation, 'completely gutted' and uninhabitable. The court was also presented with information about her and her mother's accommodation in apartments in St John’s Wood, with the rent allegedly covered by Nigerian businessman Kolawole Aluko.

Alison-Madueke argued that this arrangement was a more cost-effective option than staying in high-end hotels like the Savoy and Dorchester, which would cost approximately £2,000 per night. She further denied any knowledge of a £100,000 cash delivery reportedly handled by one of her chauffeurs, asserting that the money was completely unrelated to her activities.

Alison-Madueke also touched upon the significant pressures she faced during her time in office, describing Nigeria as a 'very patriarchal society' and recounting the threats, including the kidnapping of some of her family members, that she experienced. The former minister, who held the distinction of being the first female president of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in 2015, is currently facing five counts of accepting bribes and one count of conspiracy to commit bribery. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Alison-Madueke is standing trial alongside Olatimbo Ayinde, an oil executive, and Doye Agama, her brother, who are also charged with five counts of accepting bribes. Both Ayinde and Agama have also entered pleas of not guilty to the charges against them.





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