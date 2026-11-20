Diela Orchid Media Service demands urgent action from President Tinubu and security agencies to end violence against women ahead of the 2027 elections.

Diela Orchid Media Service has issued an urgent call to President Bola Tinubu, the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), and all political parties to implement immediate measures that end violence against women in politics. This appeal comes as the nation approaches the critical phase of preparing for the 2027 general elections. The civil society organization emphasized that ensuring the safety and participation of women is essential for strengthening democratic processes across Nigeria.

Historical Context and Legal Precedents

The press conference was held to honor the memory of Salome Acheju Abuh, who was tragically killed in her residence in Ochadamu, Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State. Abuh was attacked on November 18, 2019, following the state governorship election and reportedly burnt to death. The organization stated that her death serves as a painful and persistent reminder of the severe dangers women face when engaging in Nigeria's political processes.

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Legal recourse in Abuh's case has yielded significant rulings. A Kogi State High Court convicted Ocholi Edicha in 2021, sentencing him to 12 years and six months in prison. Furthermore, the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice ruled in 2022 that the Federal Government failed to protect Abuh, ordering N10 million in compensation for her family and demanding an effective investigation into her death.

Forms of Violence and Cyber Threats

Diela Orchid Media Service identified a wide range of threats that currently hinder women from participating in political campaigns, party administration, and decision-making. These threats include physical assaults, sexual harassment, psychological abuse, economic coercion, and institutional discrimination. The organization stressed that women must exercise their constitutional rights without fear of intimidation or attacks on their families and property.

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Digital violence is also a major concern, with the group highlighting the rise of cyberstalking, doxxing, impersonation, and manipulated images. The use of deepfake sexual content and gender-based disinformation is increasingly being employed to intimidate women and force them out of public life. These modern tactics create a hostile environment that discourages female engagement in electoral politics.

Legal Frameworks and Enforcement Gaps

While existing laws provide some protection, Diela Orchid Media Service argued that implementation remains weak. Executive Director Oluchi Nwosu cited Sections 96, 97, and 132 of the Electoral Act 2026 as relevant provisions for preventing violence. The organization called for a review of penalties to ensure they adequately deter perpetrators, including those who sponsor, finance, or recruit individuals involved in intimidation.

Nwosu emphasized that the existence of laws is insufficient without impartial prosecution. The group also referenced Nigeria's international obligations under the Maputo Protocol, the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, and the Third National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security. They urged the government to translate these commitments into practical protection for women at the grassroots level.

Call for National Directive and Protection Plan

Although the organization welcomed President Tinubu's warning against violence at political events on November 13, they demanded concrete actions to back the announcement. Diela Orchid Media Service called for a coordinated national response involving security agencies, electoral institutions, and relevant government ministries. They urged the President to issue a gender-responsive national directive on preventing violence against women in politics.

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The group demanded the establishment of a coordinated mechanism for monitoring threats, investigating complaints, and responding to reported incidents. They also called for the publication of an operational protection plan for female candidates, party officials, campaign workers, voters, and election observers. The organization insists that Abuh's memory must inspire preventive measures and institutional reforms to ensure her death is not reduced to a mere statistic in electoral history.