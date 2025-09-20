DICON Factory Explosion in Kaduna Claims One Life, Injures Several

An explosion at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria DICON factory in Kaduna State resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries. The incident involved expired raw materials stored in old bunkers. DICON has initiated a Board of Inquiry and assured the public of safety.

The Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria DICON has confirmed a fatal explosion at its Kaduna State factory on Saturday, resulting in one death and multiple injuries. The incident, as stated in an official press release by DICON 's Public Relations Officer, Maria Sambo, stemmed from the detonation of expired raw materials stored in disused bunkers previously employed for weapon manufacturing. The explosion unfolded around 10:00 a.m.

while specialists were in the final stages of disposing of expired Ammonium Nitrate, primer caps, propellants, and other explosive components at the DICON disposal pit situated in the Kakuri Industrial Area of Kaduna South Local Government Area. Preliminary investigations indicate that a significant volume of expired explosive materials, many exceeding their safe usage periods, were stored within the old bunkers. \DICON had initiated a controlled disposal operation in July 2025 and had successfully destroyed all expired Ammonium Nitrate and a majority of other related items before the tragic event transpired. The ongoing disposal operation reflected the corporation's commitment to ensuring the safe handling and responsible disposal of potentially hazardous materials. The corporation's proactive approach aimed to mitigate risks associated with expired materials and ensure the safety of personnel and the surrounding community. A Board of Inquiry has been established to meticulously investigate the root cause of the explosion and to implement preventative measures to preclude future incidents. This investigation will be crucial in identifying any lapses in safety protocols, equipment failures, or procedural shortcomings that contributed to the explosion. The injured individuals are currently receiving comprehensive medical care at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna, while the deceased staff member's remains have been transferred to the hospital's mortuary. The corporation is providing full support to the affected families during this difficult time. \DICON conveyed its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased, and extended well wishes for the swift recovery of the injured. In an effort to assuage public apprehension, DICON has assured the public that the situation is fully under control and that there is no reason for alarm. The statement further emphasized that DICON, as a professional and responsible organization, has adopted rigorous operational safety standards. The statement reassured the local community, stating that residents can continue with their daily routines without any fear. The remaining explosive materials have been secured and rendered safe. The corporation has also committed to enhancing its safety protocols and implementing comprehensive training programs to prevent such incidents from occurring again. The corporation is working closely with the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough assessment of the damage and to implement necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the factory and the surrounding environment. The priority is the well-being of the staff and the community





