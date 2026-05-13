Di'ja's Exit From Mavin Records: Don Jazzy Reveals He Was Emotional Over Letting Go Of Her

Don Jazzy, the record producer and music executive, shared his experience of letting Di'ja go from Mavin Records. The artist signed with the label in 2014 and released singles and an EP under Mavin Records between 2014 and 2017. In 2023, she clarified that she never formally left Mavin Records but mentioned that 'life happened.' A transcript of the 'Crea8torium' podcast episode is attached for further reference.

Record producer and music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh, has revealed that letting former Mavin artist, Di'ja , go was one of the most difficult decisions of his career.

His tense moment with the artist was documented in a recent episode of the 'Crea8torium' podcast. He explained that he sees every one of his artists as his child, which made the decision particularly challenging. The artist, Di'ja, felt the weight of the decision and questioned the people involved. A transcript of the episode is attached below for reference





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Mavin Records Di'ja Don Jazzy Decision To Let Go Of An Artist Emotional Challenge

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