DHQ Investigates Ordnance Explosion at DICON Kaduna

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has launched an investigation into an explosion at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) in Kaduna. The incident occurred during the destruction of expired ordnance materials, resulting in injuries and prompting a swift response from the DHQ. The investigation aims to determine the cause of the explosion and prevent future occurrences.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has initiated an investigation into an ordnance explosion that occurred on Saturday at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria ( DICON ) facility in Kaduna . The incident involved the detonation of expired ordnance materials, a process that led to the explosion and subsequent casualties. The DHQ confirmed the commencement of the investigation through a statement released on Saturday in Abuja by the Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau.

The statement provided details regarding the nature of the materials involved, the response to the incident, and assurances to the public regarding safety. The explosion occurred during the scheduled destruction of expired ordnance, a necessary but inherently risky procedure. The materials slated for destruction included a variety of hazardous substances such as Ammonium Nitrate, primer caps, propellants, and other potentially explosive components. These materials, due to their expired status, posed safety risks and were being handled according to established protocols for their disposal. The explosion resulted in injuries, with those affected immediately transported to the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna for medical treatment. The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, has conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured. He has also emphasized the importance of providing the best possible care to those affected by the incident. The DHQ is committed to ensuring that the injured receive the necessary medical attention and support. This commitment extends to providing ongoing care and assistance to help them recover fully from their injuries. The incident is being taken very seriously and all efforts are being made to provide support to those involved. The response to the explosion has been swift and decisive, with the DHQ taking immediate steps to manage the situation. The primary focus has been on ensuring the safety of the surrounding communities and providing medical assistance to the injured. The DHQ has also ordered a thorough investigation to ascertain the immediate cause of the explosion and to prevent any recurrence. This investigation will delve into all aspects of the incident, including the procedures involved, the handling of the ordnance materials, and the safety protocols in place. The investigation will be conducted with the aim of identifying any potential areas for improvement and implementing measures to enhance safety standards at DICON. The DHQ has assured the public that the situation is under control and that there is no threat to the surrounding communities. The incident is contained within the DICON facility, and measures have been put in place to manage the situation effectively. The DHQ is working closely with relevant agencies and organizations to ensure the safety of all personnel and the public. They have emphasized their commitment to maintaining strict operational safety standards and preventing future incidents. The investigation into the incident will be comprehensive and thorough, designed to identify the root causes and implement corrective actions. The public will be kept informed of the progress of the investigation and any significant findings. The DHQ’s actions demonstrate a commitment to transparency and accountability in handling such a serious matter. The focus on safety and investigation is key to preventing similar incidents in the future. The safety of personnel and the public is of utmost importance, and the DHQ is taking all necessary steps to ensure that it is maintained. The incident underscores the risks associated with the handling and disposal of hazardous materials, and the importance of strict adherence to safety protocols. The DHQ's response reflects a commitment to learning from the incident and continuously improving safety practices





THISDAY LIVE / 🏆 14. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Defence Headquarters (DHQ) DICON Kaduna Explosion Ordnance

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

REPORT: Plateau attackers infiltrate from Nasarawa, Kaduna, Bauchi, TarabaA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

Kaduna–Kano rail project now 53% complete – Transportation MinisterTransportation Minister Senator Said Alkali announced that the Kaduna–Kano standard gauge rail project is now 53 per cent complete. Speaking at the 2nd International Railway Conference on Monday in Abuja, Alkali said the project has recorded major progress under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Read more »

Tinubu Pays Courtesy Visit to Buhari’s Family in Kaduna [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

President Tinubu's Kaduna Visit: Condolences, Weddings, and Community DevelopmentPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu embarked on a day of significant engagements in Kaduna, offering condolences to the Buhari family, attending a wedding, and inaugurating community development projects. His visit included a condolence visit, attendance at a wedding and commissioning of developmental projects

Read more »

Explosion at DICON Factory in Kaduna Claims One Life, Injures SeveralAn explosion at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) factory in Kaduna State resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries. The cause of the blast is under investigation, with tremors felt across the city. Emergency services are attending to the wounded and authorities are expected to release a statement.

Read more »

Explosion at DICON Ordnance Factory in Kaduna Claims One LifeAn explosion at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) ordnance factory disposal pit in Kaduna resulted in one fatality and injuries to other personnel. The incident occurred during the controlled destruction of expired explosive materials. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the explosion and review safety protocols.

Read more »