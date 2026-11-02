DevReporting LG Documentary Exposes Osun State Governance Crisis

DevReporting screens LG Billions in the Dark at University of Lagos. Mojeed Alabi and Femi Falana discuss Osun local government accountability.

A recent documentary screening at the University of Lagos has brought national attention to the severe governance failures in Osun State. The event highlighted how local government crises impact public finance and grassroots development across Nigeria.

Osun State Governance Documentary Screening

Last Thursday, attendees gathered at the Faculty of Arts Theatre of the University of Lagos. The occasion was the public screening of the investigative documentary titled LG Billions in the Dark. This film was produced by DevReporting, a development-focused niche platform founded by Mojeed Alabi.

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Alabi is widely recognized as one of Nigeria's most decorated journalism figures in development and accountability reporting. The documentary examines the prolonged leadership crisis in Osun State. It analyzes the implications for public finance, accountability, and grassroots development initiatives.

The event was chaired by Dapo Olorunyomi, the publisher of PREMIUM TIMES. He is regarded as one of Africa's most iconic journalism figures. The Vice-Chancellor of the host university, Folasade Ogunsola, also attended. She is a professor of medical microbiology.

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana served as the keynote speaker. His presence underscored the legal and civic importance of the issues discussed. Other prominent figures in media, academia, and civil society were also in attendance.

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Falana Calls For Local Government Accountability

Falana delivered a keynote address titled Accountability, Resources and Citizen Voices. He argued for building local governments that work effectively for the people. He stated that Nigeria's development challenges cannot be solved by focusing only on the federal government.

He emphasized that state and local authorities must also be held accountable. Local governments are the tier closest to citizens. They should be empowered to address everyday needs. These needs include primary healthcare, basic education, and infrastructure development.

Falana argued that local authorities must also create economic opportunities. He maintained that neglecting these tiers undermines national progress. The event reinforced the idea that grassroots governance is central to national development.

Background On Grassroots Governance Failures

The discussion was informed by extensive prior reporting on the region. A few years ago, a team led by Mojeed Alabi investigated the Nigerian agricultural value chain. They focused on drivers of post-harvest losses amid high food prices.

This field reporting took the team to Osun and other South-West locations. They traveled across Iwo, Ile-Ogbo, Ife-Odan, and Ejigbo. They also covered parts of Oyo, Kwara, and Ogun states. The project exposed the centrality of post-harvest losses to food sustainability.

The reporting revealed a collapse of governance at the local government level. Poor road networks and inadequate storage facilities fueled these losses. The crisis was identified as a crisis of absent grassroots governance.

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National Implications And Political Context

Osun State was presented as a microcosm of Nigeria. It offered rare insights into the state of local governance in the country. The situation was not an outlier but a widespread phenomenon.

Observers note that calls for anger against subnational governments can sometimes distract from federal issues. However, genuine interest in governance structure requires spotlighting the grassroots. Shining a light on local administration is super-important for real change.

The documentary and subsequent discussion put paid to doubts about local governance strength. The evidence presented shows the urgent need for reform. The event served as a reminder that development depends on effective local administration.

Attendees left with a clearer understanding of the financial strain on citizens. The documentary highlighted how leadership crises drain resources meant for the people. The screening aimed to educate the public on these critical systemic issues.

The event demonstrated the power of investigative journalism. It brought complex governance issues to the national radar. Osun State served as a critical case study for these broader challenges.

The discussion emphasized the role of citizen voices in holding leaders accountable. Falana's address provided a framework for understanding these dynamics. The event concluded with a call for stronger local government structures.