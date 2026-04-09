Devastating Rainstorm in Ebonyi State: Assemblies of God Church Roof Collapses, Leaving Worshippers Stranded and Causing Extensive Damage

A heavy rainstorm in Okpuitumo Community, Ebonyi State, has caused widespread destruction, including the collapse of the roof of an Assemblies of God Church and damage to several other structures. The incident has left worshippers without a place to worship and residents facing significant losses, with appeals for assistance being made to government officials and other stakeholders.

A severe rainstorm has caused significant damage in Okpuitumo Community , located within the Abakaliki local government area of Ebonyi State . The powerful downpour struck early in the morning, around 3:00 a.m. at Gmelina Junction, causing extensive destruction to both public and private property. The most significant impact was on an Assemblies of God Church, where the roof was completely destroyed, rendering the building unusable and displacing its congregation.

Fortunately, despite the extensive damage, there were no reported fatalities, a fact that has brought some relief to the shocked community. The incident has left church members and local residents reeling from the devastation, with the estimated cost of the damage running into millions of naira. The church, a central hub for the community, is now unable to host services indoors, forcing worshippers to conduct their religious activities in open spaces, exposed to the elements, including the harsh sun and unpredictable weather patterns.\Eyewitness accounts paint a picture of widespread destruction, with the windstorm impacting several other structures within the vicinity of the church. Numerous shops located near the junction also suffered damage, with their roofs being torn away by the intense winds. Rev Odorimo Moses, the pastor in charge of the affected Assemblies of God Church, described the incident as utterly devastating. He recounted the events of the early morning, explaining that the church building collapsed between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. due to the ferocity of the storm. He shared his experience of hearing a loud noise and rushing outside to witness the complete destruction of the church. The entire roof, made of zinc and supported by wooden structures, had collapsed, and the walls had crumbled. Inside the church, valuable properties were destroyed, including chairs, musical instruments, and the pulpit, essential elements for the conduct of worship services. In a plea for assistance, Pastor Moses has appealed to the Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, as well as other political figures and individuals of goodwill, urging them to provide support in rebuilding the church and restoring the community’s place of worship. He emphasized the difficult circumstances under which the congregation is now forced to worship, having to endure both rain and scorching sunshine due to the loss of their building.\The impact of the storm has extended beyond the church, affecting the lives and homes of local residents. Mrs. Uguru Nwadurunne, a widow and a resident of the affected community, shared her experience of the storm's devastation, lamenting the extensive damage to her house, where the roof was blown off. She detailed the destruction of her possessions, including a 100kg bag of processed beans, a vital food source, and other valuable items that were destroyed. The loss has placed a significant burden on her family, and she joined Pastor Moses in appealing to the authorities for urgent assistance to alleviate the suffering and help her family recover from the devastating impact of the storm. The affected community is now facing a difficult period of rebuilding and recovery, emphasizing the critical need for support from both governmental and non-governmental entities to mitigate the consequences of the natural disaster and help the residents of Okpuitumo Community rebuild their lives and homes. The incident highlights the vulnerability of communities to extreme weather events and underscores the importance of disaster preparedness and relief efforts





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Rainstorm Ebonyi State Church Collapse Okpuitumo Community Disaster Relief

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