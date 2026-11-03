Dettol and Federal Government Launch Handwashing Campaign in Nigeria

Dettol partners with the Nigerian government to promote hand hygiene on Global Handwashing Day 2026, aiming to reach millions of students through educational initiatives.

Dettol commemorated Global Handwashing Day 2026 by launching extensive hygiene activities across Lagos, Kano, Rivers, and Abuja. The campaign focused on equipping students and local communities with practical handwashing skills to foster better public health habits.

Government Mandates State Action Plans

Engr. Ali Ibrahim Dallah represented Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, FNSE, the Honourable Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, at the Abuja event in Kwali Area Council. The Minister urged state governments to develop and implement hand hygiene action plans within six months to improve national standards.

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Utsev emphasized that a planned national hand hygiene campaign aims to reach approximately one million Nigerians through physical and digital activities. He encouraged students and young people to make handwashing with soap a daily habit, stating they should be Handwashing Heroes every day, not just on this specific occasion.

Corporate Partnerships Drive Education

Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh, Head of External Affairs, Media and Partnerships for Reckitt West and East Africa, reaffirmed the company's commitment to improving public health through hygiene education. She highlighted the Clean Naija Initiative as a key method for building healthier communities across Nigeria.

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The Dettol Hygiene Quest, delivered in partnership with the Wellbeing Foundation Africa, is central to these efforts. Having reached more than six million school children over the past decade, the initiative is on track to reach an additional five million by 2030 through targeted educational programs.

Curriculum Integration and Long Term Goals

Her Excellency Mrs Toyin Ojora Saraki, Founder and President of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa, emphasized integrating hygiene education into school curricula. Represented by Adanna Maduka, Director of Policy, Partnerships and Grants, she noted that hygiene is a lesson for life as much as a lesson in health.

The Hygiene Quest is delivered through the Clean Naija Personal Social Health and Economic Education curriculum. This approach complements foundational learning by equipping every child with the knowledge, habits, and confidence to keep themselves and others well. By 2030, the program aims to reach 11 million children nationwide.

Community Impact and Future Outlook

In Lagos, Rivers, and Kano, Dettol and the Wellbeing Foundation Africa hosted educational programmes reaching over One thousand students and community members. Reckitt employees led interactive sessions where students learned how germs spread and practiced proper handwashing techniques.

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Students shared their perspectives on the qualities of a Handwashing Hero, highlighting the role they can play in promoting positive hygiene behaviors beyond the classroom. Dettol and the Wellbeing Foundation Africa presented handwashing materials, including handwash stations, to support continued practice in participating schools.