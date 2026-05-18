Details of meeting between SDP, INEC lead by chairman Joash Amupitan: Party awaits INEC's decision on crisis

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Sadiq Umar Abubakar, disclosed details of the meeting held by the National Working Committee and the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission. The meeting was held to seek an alternative resolution to the party's ongoing crisis, which stems from the electoral body listing Shehu Gabam as SDP chairman contrary to the decision of the opposition party's members at its recent national convention.

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party , Sadiq Umar Abubakar , disclosed details of the meeting held by the National Working Committee of the opposition party and the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission , led by its chairman, Joash Amupitan , on Monday.

Despite the meeting being fruitful, the party is still waiting for INEC's decision. The meeting was initiated by the SDP NWC, led by Abubakar, to seek an alternative resolution to its ongoing crisis. According to Abubakar, the party's former chairman, Shehu Musa Gabam, has been legally suspended from the party since March 9th, 2026.

Abubakar also expressed shock and surprise that the INEC chairman mentioned he had not received the party's correspondence regarding the suspension of Gabam to the electoral body. The crisis stems from the electoral body listing Shehu Gabam as SDP chairman contrary to the decision of the opposition party's members at its recent national convention





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Social Democratic Party Sadiq Umar Abubakar National Working Committee Independent National Electoral Commission Joash Amupitan Counsel Meeting Crisis Delay Invesco BJ-INDEM General Manager

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