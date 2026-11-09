Destiny Etiko appointed as aide to Governor Peter Mbah on youth engagement and creative economy

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko announced her appointment as Senior Special Assistant to Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah on Youth Engagement and Creative Economy in an Instagram post on Monday. Etiko pledged commitment to the administration's vision and promised to make a meaningful impact.

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has announced her appointment as Senior Special Assistant to Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah on Youth Engagement and Creative Economy. The actress made the announcement in a post on her Instagram page on Monday, where she thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve.

Sharing a picture announcing her new position, Etiko described the appointment as a new chapter and a greater responsibility. She expressed her readiness to contribute to the development of Enugu State. The appointment places her in a role focused on youth engagement and the creative economy, sectors that play important roles in Nigeria's entertainment industry.

Also read Mbah appoints Destiny Etiko as SSA on youth, creative economy

Etiko wrote in her announcement: "With profound gratitude and humility, I am honoured to announce my appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Executive Governor of Enugu State on Youth Engagement and Creative Economy.

Destiny Etiko Appointed Youth Engagement Aide

" She described the appointment as a significant honour and a responsibility she was prepared to embrace with dedication, humility and a strong commitment to service. She specifically thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve, describing the appointment as one she deeply valued. Etiko further pledged her loyalty and commitment to the administration, promising to support its policies and work towards advancing the interests of the people of the state.

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"I pledge my unwavering loyalty, dedication and commitment to your administration's vision and the good people of Enugu State," she stated. She added that she would approach the new responsibility with humility and determination.

"I embrace this responsibility with pride, humility and a determination to make a meaningful impact," the actress said. Etiko concluded her message by thanking the governor and expressing optimism about the future of the state, declaring, "Our tomorrow is here.

Nollywood Career and Creative Economy

" Etiko is popularly known for her roles in Nollywood films and has built a career in the Nigerian movie industry. She has featured in several productions and attracted a large following on social media. Her transition from the entertainment industry into a government-appointed role adds a new dimension to her public profile beyond acting. Nigeria's creative industry, which includes film, music, fashion, comedy and other entertainment-related businesses, has continued to provide opportunities for young people.

The sector also contributes to the country's cultural influence and economic activities. Etiko's new position is expected to place her within conversations around youth participation and the potential of creative talents in Enugu State.

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Details of Appointment Remain Unclear

However, details of her specific responsibilities, policy priorities and planned programmes have not yet been outlined in her public announcement. The appointment, as announced by the actress, marks another development at the intersection between Nigeria's entertainment industry and public service. It also highlights the growing recognition of creative economy roles in state governance.