Despite Economic Challenges, Nigerians Still Believe in President Tinubu

Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff to President Tinubu, emphasizes continued support and belief in his leadership despite the country’s economic difficulties.

May 23, 2026 4:29 pm Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu, says Nigeria ns still believe in the president despite the country’s economic challenges .

Speaking on Saturday in Surulere, Lagos, during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election, Gbajabiamila said the turnout of party members and supporters at the event reflected continued confidence in Tinubu’s leadership and reform agenda. He said supporters gathered at the venue despite the harsh weather conditions because of their belief in the president’s vision. According to him, many Nigerians understand that the administration’s economic and political policies are designed for long-term benefits.

Gbajabiamila added that Nigerians understand that reforms usually take time before yielding positive results.

'To express their love, to express their desire for continuity for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to continue as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the next four years. ' You can see under the hot sun, you can see my 96-year-old mother as well, and the young, the old, men and women, they are all here. It turns out there are large numbers because of the good work of this government and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

That’s why they are here. Why do you think they have this strong belief that he is capable of continuing the good work? Well, a lot of people in Nigeria, a lot of people are very discerning. They understand the policies of this government.

They understand that the reward of these policies will be reaped in the long term. When you are reforming, you don’t expect the gains in the short term or the very next day, no. It’s a long-term thing. Bola Tinubu has always spoken about reform as the equivalent of giving birth





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Nigeria President Tinubu Economic Challenges Continuous Support Belief In Leadership Good Work Of Government

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