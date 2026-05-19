Desmond Elliot on Impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa: Travels Abroad, Confusion, and Restoration of Speaker

Elliot provided insights into his experience during the impeachment process, discussing his absence in the country and the confusion he felt upon learning about the proceedings. He also explained how President Bola Tinubu clarified the situation and led to Obasa's reinstatement as Speaker. The article covers the background of the impeachment saga and its resolution, shedding light on the dynamics and key players involved.

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Desmond Elliot, has given details of his involvement in the impeachment process against Speaker Mudashiru Obasa in January 2025, explaining why he signed the impeachment document.

Elliot, who represents Surulere Constituency I, made the clarification during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday monitored by Politics Nigeria. The actor-turned-politician was reacting to remarks by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, that he nearly lost his job over intelligence linking Elliot to the impeachment attempt





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Lawmaking Desmond Elliot (Lagos State House Of Assembly) Mudashiru Obasa (Speaker Lagos State House Of Assembly) Impeachment Gross Misconduct Abuse Of Office High-Handedness Poor Leadership Financial Mismanagement Travels Abroad Chief Of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila Restoration Of Speaker Mojisola Meranda Legal Process Parallel Claims To Leadership Interventions By APC National Leaders And Pres Compliance With Constitutional Procedures Reaction From The Amir Of Tijaniyyah Rabiu Kwasa Waziri State Of The Art Security Measures In Place At Implementation Of An Anti-Graft Law

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