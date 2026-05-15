Desmond Elliot apologizes to Gbajabiamila, hints at fourth term bid

Lagos lawmaker Desmond Elliot publicly apologises to President Tinubu's Chief of Staff over impeachment plot, while Atiku demands El-Rufai's release.

Desmond Elliot , a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has publicly apologized to Femi Gbajabiamila , Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, following his involvement in the attempted impeachment of the State Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa .

Gbajabiamila had previously revealed that Desmond Elliot played a significant role in the conspiracy and that President Tinubu even questioned his allegiance due to this incident. Initially, Gbajabiamila denied Elliot’s role, but the Department of State Services (DSS) later confirmed Elliot’s participation, causing strain in their professional and political relationship. During an appearance on TVC’s Your View, the veteran actor-turned-politician, affectionately referred to as Gbajabiamila’s protege, openly sought forgiveness and emphasized the mentor-mentee bond between them.

He stated, ‘My own Baba, I know you’re upset, and I want to say I’m sorry in front of everyone. To err is human, but to forgive is divine. My political knowledge and career have been shaped by you, and I deeply regret any missteps that may have caused you discomfort.

’ Elliot also hinted at running for a fourth term in the Lagos State Assembly, citing his track record of service in Surulere Ward as evidence of his continued commitment to public service. In an unrelated development, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called for the immediate release of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who is currently being detained by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Atiku’s intervention highlights ongoing tensions between the federal government and certain state stakeholders amid broader political disagreements. Meanwhile, Desmond Elliot’s apology reflects a broader pattern of political reconciliation and shifting alliances within Nigeria’s complex governing structures





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lagos State Assembly Mudashiru Obasa Femi Gbajabiamila Desmond Elliot Nasir El-Rufai ICPC Atiku Abubakar

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Femi Gbajabiamila Reveals How Lagos Assembly Crisis Almost Cost Him His JobChief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila discusses the fallout from the impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa and the role of Desmond Elliot in nearly ending his tenure under President Bola Tinubu.

Read more »

Femi Gbajabiamila: Almost Lost Job as Chief of Staff Due to Desmond ElliotFemi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, reveals how he almost lost his position during the political crisis that rocked the Lagos State House of Assembly over the impeachment move against Speaker Mudashiru Obasa. He mentions a conversation with President Tinubu regarding Desmond Elliot, a Surulere lawmaker, and his alleged role in escalating the situation during the Obasa impeachment saga.

Read more »

Femi Gbajabiamila: Nearly Lost Job Due to Desmond Elliot's Role in Lagos Assembly Impeachment SagaFemi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, recounts how he nearly lost his job due to Desmond Elliot's role in the Lagos Assembly impeachment saga.

Read more »

“I’m Sorry, Daddy” — Desmond Elliot Apologises to Tinubu’s Chief of Staff [VIDEO]Lagos lawmaker and veteran actor, Desmond Elliot, has publicly sought forgiveness from Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, over a recent misunderstanding between the two political figures.

Read more »