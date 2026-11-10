Deputy Spokesperson Philip Agbese Credits Speaker Abbas for Opposition Support of Tinubu Re-election

Deputy Spokesperson Philip Agbese says Speaker Tajudeen Abbas's inclusive leadership has encouraged opposition lawmakers to support President Tinubu's re-election and fostered cross-party cooperation in the 10th House of Representatives.

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has attributed the growing support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid among opposition lawmakers to the inclusive leadership style of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

Agbese said Abbas had created an atmosphere of cooperation and mutual respect in the 10th House of Representatives, making it possible for lawmakers to work across party lines. Agbese, a Labour Party member representing Ado/Ogbadigbo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency of Benue State, spoke in an interview in Abuja on Tuesday. He explained that the Speaker's non-discriminatory approach to legislative administration had helped to reduce partisan divisions and encouraged opposition members to support initiatives of the Tinubu administration.

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Although a member of the opposition Labour Party, Agbese has been among the lawmakers openly campaigning for Tinubu's re-election in 2027. He argued that Abbas had demonstrated that legislative leadership should not be driven by party affiliation but by fairness, consultation and equal opportunities for all members.

Fair Committee Appointments Foster Unity

According to him, the Speaker's commitment to the joint-task project of the 10th Assembly has ensured that lawmakers across political parties are adequately represented in the leadership and membership of standing and ad-hoc committees. He said Abbas had ensured that members cutting across all political parties are carried along in terms of chairmanship, deputy chairmanships and memberships of key committees of the House.

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Agbese added that the Speaker had extended the same democratic approach to the composition of critical ad-hoc committees, ensuring that lawmakers from different political platforms were involved in important legislative assignments. He said the Speaker had been very democratic and all-inclusive in carrying everyone along in the chairmanships and membership composition of critical ad-hoc committees of the House.

Agbese maintained that the arrangement had fostered a sense of belonging among opposition lawmakers, allowing them to participate meaningfully in legislative activities without feeling marginalised because of their political affiliations. He said the atmosphere created by Abbas had also encouraged lawmakers to focus on issues of national importance rather than allow partisan considerations to dictate their positions on government policies.

Economic Development Requires Cross-Party Cooperation

The Deputy Spokesperson listed economic development, security, infrastructure, employment generation and improved living conditions as some of the issues requiring cooperation between the legislature and the executive. He noted that lawmakers were elected primarily to represent their constituents and should therefore be willing to support government policies and programmes capable of delivering tangible benefits to Nigerians, irrespective of the political party that introduced them.

Agbese said the growing cooperation between opposition lawmakers and the Tinubu administration should be viewed against this background, rather than interpreted solely as a political realignment. He added that the Speaker's leadership had strengthened unity within the House and demonstrated that political differences should not stand in the way of national development.

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With political activities gradually gathering momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections, Agbese said the experience of the 10th Assembly showed the importance of building consensus across party lines. He maintained that mutual respect and equitable representation could promote legislative harmony and create room for cross-party engagement. Agbese said the experience in the House demonstrated that political differences should not prevent lawmakers from cooperating with the executive arm of government on policies considered beneficial to the country.

He stressed that national development required cooperation beyond party boundaries as political activities gathered momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections.