Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and NHIA DG Dr Kelechi Ohiri have called for sustained investment in Nigeria's health sector to reduce medical tourism and improve access to specialised treatment, at the inauguration of a robotic surgery platform at Eleos Specialist Hospital in Abuja.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, and the Director-General of the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr Kelechi Ohiri, have called for sustained investment in Nigeria's health sector to reduce medical tourism and improve access to specialised treatment.

They made the call at the inauguration of a robotic surgery platform at Eleos Specialist Hospital, Abuja, the second of its kind in Northern Nigeria, according to a statement by the institution on Thursday. Kalu, represented by the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Health Institutions, Olumuyiwa Adedayo, said investment in modern medical technology was essential to strengthening the country's healthcare infrastructure and enabling Nigerians to access advanced surgical procedures locally.

Also read Senator Orji Uzor Kalu says opposition cannot agree on 2027 presidential candidate

He said, The commissioning of this Robotic Surgery Platform demonstrates what private-sector investment, professional expertise and commitment to healthcare development can achieve. We must encourage more Nigerian investors to support modern medical facilities so that our people can access advanced surgical procedures without having to travel abroad. Similarly, Ohiri, represented by his Senior Special Adviser, Prof Chima Onoka, described the introduction of the technology as an important intervention in addressing medical tourism and retaining healthcare spending within the country.

Medical Tourism Drains Billions From Nigeria

Onoka said Nigeria lost billions of naira annually as patients travelled abroad for complex urological and minimally invasive procedures. He said, Every year, billions of naira leave our shores as Nigerians travel abroad for complex urologic and minimally invasive procedures. This capital flight deprives our local institutions of the resources needed to grow, while placing an unbearable financial burden on families who must pay for international travel, accommodation and foreign healthcare out-of-pocket.

Advertisement

By bringing this robotic platform to Abuja, Eleos Specialist Hospital is directly addressing this leak. We are shifting the narrative from capital flight to capital retention and positioning Nigeria as a hub for inbound medical tourism across West Africa. He added that robotic-assisted surgery could offer benefits such as reduced blood loss, fewer postoperative complications in appropriate cases and shorter hospital stays, while urging policymakers to strengthen health insurance coverage to make advanced treatment accessible to more Nigerians.

He also said the technology could improve healthcare efficiency by reducing complications, shortening hospital stays, and accelerating patients' recovery. When a patient leaves the hospital in three days instead of 10, hospital beds are freed up faster, and it increases the capacity of the system, he said. He added that faster recovery would enable patients to return to work sooner, while calling for stronger public-private collaboration to translate investment in medical technology into better health outcomes.

Earlier, the hospital's Consultant Endourologist, Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgeon, Dr Paul Ngwu, said the introduction of the platform was driven by the hospital's commitment to bringing advanced surgical technology closer to Nigerian patients. He said the technology would strengthen the hospital's capacity to perform complex urological and other selected procedures, adding that the facility would prioritise specialist training, patient safety and professional excellence.

He said the investment reflected its commitment to bringing advanced surgical technology closer to Nigerians through sustained recruitment and training of medical personnel. Our commitment is to deliver the best of care to our patients and to bring the best of technology to them. This is what we have been doing, and this is what we will continue to do, Ngwu said.

Robotic Platform Targets Prostate Cancer Treatment

He said the hospital would continue to adopt emerging technologies, in line with its vision as a Centre for Urologic and Other Minimally Invasive Surgeries. Ngwu said the robotic platform would initially support urological procedures, including robotic radical prostatectomy for prostate cancer, describing the disease as a major health concern in Nigeria. Prostate cancer is one cancer that is ravaging a lot of individuals in this country.

If these cancers are detected early enough and people come early, with the use of robotic surgery, patients can get a cure, he said. He said the platform could also support kidney cancer procedures and other urological conditions, as well as surgeries for fibroids, ovarian cysts, colorectal cancer and hernias. It is a multidisciplinary platform that helps different surgical specialties achieve precision in the delivery of surgical care, Ngwu said.

Advertisement

He said robotic-assisted surgery offers greater precision through minimally invasive procedures with small incisions, while describing the equipment as high-end technology requiring substantial investment. Ngwu said the cost partly explained the limited availability of such facilities in the region, adding that the government had provided an enabling environment for the hospital's investment and operations.

The Managing Director of the hospital, Dr Victoria Ngwu, said the investment reflected the facility's vision of providing Nigerians with advanced surgical services comparable to those available in leading medical centres globally. She added that the hospital would continue investing in skilled medical personnel, modern equipment and strategic partnerships to improve specialised healthcare delivery and reduce the need for Nigerians to seek treatment abroad.

NARD Calls For Training And Policy Support

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr Emmanuel Idoko, said the platform could improve surgical practice and expose Nigerian doctors to emerging medical technologies. He said robotic-assisted surgery offered improved precision and visualisation, potentially enhancing patient recovery, but stressed that technology alone could not transform healthcare without skilled personnel, continuous training, research and supportive policies.

Idoko urged the hospital to collaborate with residency training institutions, professional associations, and regulatory bodies to give resident doctors opportunities for clinical observation, research, and knowledge transfer. He also advocated wider access to advanced medical technology, saying it should not remain exclusive to privileged Nigerians but extend to underserved communities.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NEWS Engineering Nigeria Limited, Lady Josephine Nwaeze, urged Nigerians to support the facility, expressing hope that similar investments would be replicated in other states. A former Nigerian Ambassador to Hungary, Eddy Onuoha, who disclosed that he had undergone robotic surgery at the hospital and recovered successfully, said the availability of the technology in Abuja could help change Nigerians' preference for seeking treatment abroad.

How Robotic Surgery Works In Practice

He said he received treatment at the hospital about eight weeks ago, described himself as a beneficiary and encouraged Nigerians to patronise the facility. Robotic surgery is a form of minimally invasive surgery in which surgeons control specialised instruments through a computer-assisted system. The technology provides enhanced dexterity and visualisation, particularly during complex procedures. It is increasingly used in urology, including prostate, kidney and bladder surgeries.

However, the technology does not operate independently or replace surgeons, who remain in control throughout the procedure.