Deputy Speaker Kalu Backs President Tinubu's Economic Reforms and 2027 Re-election Bid

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has expressed strong support for President Bola Tinubu's economic reforms, crediting them with averting economic collapse. In a statement marking Tinubu's third year in office, Kalu urged Nigerians to re-elect the President in 2027 to ensure the completion of ongoing reforms and major infrastructure projects. He highlighted initiatives like the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and gas pipeline expansion, while stressing the need for policy continuity to sustain progress in economic stabilisation, security, and investor confidence.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu , has commended President Bola Tinubu for what he described as courageous and far-reaching economic reforms that prevented Nigeria 's economy from sliding into collapse as the President marked three years in office.

Kalu also urged Nigerians to support Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027, arguing that a second term would enable the President to consolidate ongoing reforms and complete major infrastructure and economic projects initiated by his administration. Tinubu was sworn into office on May 29, 2023, succeeding former President Muhammadu Buhari. Since assuming office, his administration has implemented a series of sweeping economic measures, including the removal of fuel subsidy, exchange rate unification, tax reforms and efforts to boost government revenue.

While the policies have drawn praise from supporters for addressing long-standing structural distortions, they have also attracted criticism over the rising cost of living and inflationary pressures experienced by many Nigerians. In a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, to commemorate Tinubu's third anniversary in office, Kalu praised the President's leadership, saying the difficult decisions taken over the last three years had helped stabilise the economy and position the country for long-term growth.

"On behalf of myself and the good people I represent, I extend warm congratulations to you, His Excellency, as you mark three years of dedicated service to our nation. "The past three years have tested our resolve, yet your administration has shown courage in taking bold decisions to secure our future," Kalu said.

The Deputy Speaker noted that despite economic challenges and public concerns over the impact of the reforms, the administration had remained focused on restructuring key sectors of the economy.

"From stabilising the economy to advancing critical reforms, your leadership continues to lay the foundation for lasting growth and unity. "As you begin your fourth year, I pray for renewed strength, wisdom and grace to consolidate the gains achieved and deliver greater prosperity for all citizens," he added. Kalu argued that the reforms embarked upon by the Tinubu administration require time to yield their full benefits and warned against policy reversals that could undermine progress already made.

According to him, initiatives such as subsidy removal, exchange rate reforms and fiscal restructuring were long-term interventions that should be allowed to mature beyond a single presidential term.

"A second term ensures these policies are not reversed midstream, which would erase the sacrifices already made and destabilise investor confidence," he said. Kalu also highlighted several flagship projects being executed by the Federal Government, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline, railway expansion projects and ongoing investments in the power sector. He said continuity in leadership would ensure the completion of the projects rather than leaving them vulnerable to shifting priorities under a different administration.

According to Kalu, the Tinubu administration has already laid the groundwork for economic recovery by addressing structural challenges, attracting foreign investment and rebuilding fiscal buffers.

"With inflation now trending downward and reserves recovering, a second term is the harvest period when Nigerians begin to feel the benefits of earlier tough decisions," he stated. On security, Kalu pointed to ongoing legislative and executive efforts aimed at strengthening the national security architecture, including discussions around state policing, procurement of military hardware and the adoption of new security strategies.

"The first term cleared the debris and laid the foundation. The second term builds the house. Re-electing President Tinubu is a vote to complete the work, protect the gains and give reforms time to translate into more jobs, lower costs and lasting growth. Changing commanders-in-chief mid-process disrupts momentum against banditry and terrorism.

"A second term signals political stability. It tells the world that Nigeria's reforms captured in the Renewed Hope Agenda will outlive one election cycle and unlock bigger investments in energy, technology and manufacturing," Kalu said. The Deputy Speaker also reaffirmed the commitment of the National Assembly to supporting policies and legislation aimed at promoting economic development, national security and improved welfare for Nigerians.

As political activities ahead of the 2027 general election gradually gather momentum, endorsements from senior government officials and party leaders are expected to intensify, particularly within the ruling All Progressives Congress, where discussions around continuity and implementation of the administration's Renewed Hope Agenda have gained traction in recent months





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Tinubu Kalu Nigeria Economic Reforms 2027 Election Fuel Subsidy Removal Exchange Rate Unification Infrastructure Projects Renewed Hope Agenda All Progressives Congress

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