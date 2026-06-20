Deputy Governor Afuye Casts Vote, Hails Peaceful Conduct in Ekiti Election

Ekiti State Deputy Governor Monisade Afuye voted early in the governorship election, praising voter turnout and the impartiality of INEC and security agencies. She expressed confidence in a landslide victory for Governor Oyebanji.

On Saturday, the Ekiti State Deputy Governor and Deputy Governorship Candidate for the All Progressives Congress, Monisade Afuye , exercised her right to vote at her designated polling unit, Atiba Aafin Ward 1, Polling Unit 003 in Ikere Ekiti, at 8:50 a.m. Following her vote, she addressed the media and onlookers, offering commendation for the conduct of the governorship election.

She praised the voters for their high turnout and patriotic spirit, stating that she was impressed by their eagerness and readiness to participate. Afuye noted that reports from various local governments indicated a robust turnout across the state, which she attributed to the rigorous campaigns undertaken by the APC. She extended her appreciation to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for their thorough preparation and impartiality, which she said ensured a peaceful atmosphere free from intimidation.

She expressed optimism that the election could be the best in Ekiti's history if the conduct continued. When asked about the election's outcome, she confidently predicted a decisive victory for incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji, citing his dedicated service and perceived strong performance, and asserted that the win would be by a wide margin





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Ekiti Election Monisade Afuye APC INEC Voter Turnout Biodun Oyebanji

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