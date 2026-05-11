Deploying Artificial Intelligence in the Fight Against Corruption in Commonwealth Africa

The article discusses the transformation of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Nigeria, which is using artificial intelligence, geospatial intelligence, digital monitoring, and data analytics to fight corruption.

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By Shuaib S. Agaka By Shuaib S. Agaka The war against corruption is no longer fought only in interrogation rooms and courtrooms. It is increasingly being fought through algorithms, data systems, mapping technologies, predictive analytics, and international digital cooperation.

For decades, Nigeria\'s anti-corruption war was largely perceived as a slow, paper-driven struggle — one fought through petitions, physical files, prolonged investigations, and courtroom delays. While anti-graft agencies possessed legal mandates, many citizens doubted whether they truly had the technological capacity to outsmart increasingly sophisticated corruption networks. Today, however, a different narrative appears to be emerging.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is gradually signaling a strategic transformation — one in which artificial intelligence, geospatial intelligence, digital monitoring, and data analytics are becoming frontline weapons in the fight against corruption





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Nigerian Talents Corruption Africa Technology Driving Anti-Corruption War ICPC

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