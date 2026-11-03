Deola Balogun Exhibition Lagos Circuit Board Art

Dr. Deola Balogun showcases 'Culmination' at the Metropolitan Club in Lagos. The exhibition explores Yoruba heritage and digital technology through unique sculptures.

On Sunday, Dr. Deola Balogun launched a significant solo exhibition titled " Culmination: Linking Then and Now" at the Metropolitan Club in Victoria Island, Lagos. This strategic venue selection positions the event at a nexus of social activity within one of the city's most exclusive districts. The exhibition, organized by The Adeline Gallery, is scheduled to remain open for public viewing until November 14.

Culmination Exhibition Core Details Lagos

Dr. Deola Balogun is a contemporary Nigerian multidisciplinary artist who also serves as a senior art lecturer at the Yaba College of Technology in Lagos. His current body of work rigorously interrogates ancestral lineage, historical narratives, social consciousness, and the rapidly evolving digital frontier. By integrating the intricate geometries of electronic circuit boards and conductive track lines into both sculpture and mixed-media painting, Balogun attempts to map the invisible currents that define contemporary existence through the lens of Yoruba cosmology.

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These technological motifs are not merely aesthetic choices; they function as a profound metaphor for Ilá. This concept refers to traditional Yoruba tribal marks and scarification that are prominently featured on Gelede masks. Balogun re-imagines these marks as contemporary cultural allusions. Tradition tribal marks serve as a sophisticated semiotic system, acting as signifiers of heritage, protection, and social belonging within the community.

Artist Deola Balogun Statement Technology

Dr. Deola Balogun describes the "tracks" of a circuit board as a modern form of scarification. He asserts that just as the blade once etched history and identity onto the skin, technology now etches its presence onto the body of society. This "digital scarification" interrogates how cultural identities are reconfigured, encoded, and sometimes distorted by the rapid pace of technological advancement.

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The application of these conductive pathways across his sculptures and canvases highlights critical tensions, particularly between technological infrastructure and cultural heritage. He explores the rigid, non-negotiable logic of a circuit, where a single broken track leads to system failure. This serves as a metaphor for fragile social structures within the broader context.

His work examines systemic "glitches" in political, social, and economic environments, particularly within the African context. Here, technological promise frequently clashes with infrastructural challenges. By applying these technical elements to tactile mediums like sculpture and multiple-mediums painting, he attempts to "flesh out" the coldness of electronics. This approach transforms mass-produced, industrial symbols into intimate, hand-wrought expressions of human struggle and resilience.

Mansa Musa Sculpture Lagos Analysis

Among the prominent works on display are "Selfie," "Mansa Musa," and "The ultimate spectacle." In "Mansa Musa," Balogun presents a compelling encounter between African identity, cultural heritage, and contemporary artistic expression. The work stands as a strong reminder of African empires of old, particularly the Mali Empire where Mansa Musa reigned. Through striking portraiture, elaborate traditional attire, and an intricate network of looping forms, the piece invites viewers to consider the relationship between history and the present.

The most immediate attraction is the sculpted bust of a man whose facial features convey dignity, maturity, and quiet authority. His carefully modelled eyes, defined lips, prominent nose, and textured beard give the portrait a sense of individuality and psychological presence. Rather than presenting an idealized figure, Balogun emphasizes character and lived experience, allowing the face to become the emotional centre of the composition.

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Balogun's decision to present an elaborate headgear is deliberate and significant. Its layered folds, decorative motifs, and carefully articulated surface suggest the richness of traditional African dress. This reflects the ways clothing communicates social standing, cultural affiliation, and historical memory. The multiple strands of beads around the neck reinforce this impression, creating a visual language of adornment that is both ceremonial and symbolic.

Color Symbolism and Exhibition Impact

The dominant red finish of the sculpture gives it an arresting visual presence. Red carries multiple associations including power, vitality, sacrifice, spirituality, and authority. In this work, the color heightens the figure's commanding presence while lending the sculpture an almost ceremonial quality. The monochromatic treatment also brings attention to the relief of the carved details, the texture of the beard, and the raised ornaments on the chest.

Ultimately, the strength of "Mansa Musa" lies in its attempt to bring traditional African portraiture into conversation with contemporary sculptural experimentation. This exhibition at the Metropolitan Club not only showcases artistic innovation but also serves as a cultural archive, preserving and reinterpreting historical narratives for a modern audience.