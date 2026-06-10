Demola Olarenwaju Accuses Tinubu of Making Nigeria Poorer, Calls Buhari a Saint

Demola Olarenwaju, a special assistant on digital media strategy to the African Democratic Congress, has accused President Bola Tinubu of making Nigeria poorer and making former President Muhammadu Buhari look like a saint. Olarenwaju cited the instability of the economy and the increase in the cost of petroleum as reasons for Tinubu’s failure.

Demola Olarenwaju , the Special Assistant on Digital Media Strategy to the African Democratic Congress , ADC, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar , has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu ’s biggest achievement as president is making Nigerians poorer.

Olarenwaju said Tinubu has increased poverty in Nigeria that his predecessor, the late former President Muhammadu Buhari now looks like a saint. He spoke during an interview session on Vanguard’s Politics Hub, where he tagged Tinubu’s administration as ‘360-degree failure’ in all sectors. According to Olarenwaju: ‘Tinubu’s biggest achievement is making Nigeria poorer, and it’s because of the instability of the economy. Bola Tinubu has made poverty worse; he has made Buhari look like a saint.

‘I read someone who wrote that he misses Buhari, and I thought, ‘how can someone miss Muhammadu Buhari? ‘But I then I thought about it, the price I buy liters of petroleum under Buhari is now almost ten times costlier under Tinubu’s government. That is not friendly to my pocket and not friendly to the pocket of any Nigerian.





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African Democratic Congress Bola Tinubu Demola Olarenwaju Atiku Abubakar President Muhammadu Buhari Nigerian Economy Petroleum Prices Political Failure

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