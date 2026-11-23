Democrats secured the largest US House majority in more than three decades after Chuck Hubbard defeated Virginia Foxx in North Carolina, US media projected. The result gives the party power to block Trump's agenda.

Democrats have won the largest majority in the US House of Representatives in more than three decades, after Chuck Hubbard defeated Republican representative Virginia Foxx in North Carolina, according to US media projections on Sunday. CBS News and NBC News both projected Hubbard's win, which secured the Democrats a 258th seat in the 435-member House of Representatives.

The Democratic Party also won full control of both the House and the Senate in a sweeping midterm rout. The election delivered a landslide of upsets that the source describes as a crushing rebuke of President Donald Trump and his Republican Party.

Also read UBEC Pledges Support for Nigerian Students After Abia State Debate Win in Qatar

How the Democratic House Majority Took Shape

The Democratic House majority of 258 seats is the largest won by either party since 1992. That year, Bill Clinton won the presidency and Democrats won a total of 258 seats in Congress.

Hubbard's projected win was the seat that gave Democrats the 258th position in the chamber. Foxx's concession came only after the recount process was completed, which is why the outcome in North Carolina was confirmed before the networks made their projections final.

Advertisement

Hubbard said on Sunday that he had spoken with Foxx, who graciously conceded following the results of the recount process. Hubbard then thanked Foxx on X for her decades of service and countless sacrifices, publicly recognizing the long career of the Republican congresswoman he defeated.

Party Leaders React to the Midterm Results

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries celebrated the result in a post on X, declaring that House Democrats had just secured the largest majority any party in Congress has held this century. Jeffries punctuated the message with a loud celebratory exclamation.

The celebration came from the party's top House leader, while the Republican side faced a rebuke at the ballot box. The results were a direct signal of voter discontent with the Republican Party and the president who leads it.

The midterm results reflected deep anger over living costs, tariffs and Trump's war against Iran. That war has sent fuel prices soaring, and the anger over these issues compounded dissatisfaction with an already deeply unpopular president.

Advertisement

What the Democratic Majority Means for Trump

The Democratic victory gives the party the power to block Trump's agenda and investigate alleged corruption during the last two years of his presidency. Control of the House allows Democrats to decide which measures advance and to open oversight inquiries into the administration.

With both the House and the Senate under Democratic control, the party holds the levers of Congress for the remainder of Trump's term. The rout reshapes the political balance in Washington at a point when the president has two years left in office.