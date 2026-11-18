Democrat Mary Peltola defeated Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan in Alaska, the last uncalled 2026 Senate race, giving Democrats a 56-44 majority.

Democrat Mary Peltola has defeated Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan in Alaska's U.S. Senate race, projections from CBS News and NBC News showed on Tuesday. The call came two weeks after the midterm elections and means all Senate races have now been decided.

With the result, Democrats are set to hold 56 of the Senate's 100 seats from January, compared with 44 for Republicans. Peltola's victory ends the last unresolved Senate contest of the 2026 midterms. According to the Alaska Division of Elections' preliminary results, Peltola secured 50.1 per cent of first-choice votes. That crossed the threshold required to win outright under Alaska's ranked-choice voting system without another round of counting.

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Sullivan received 45.8 per cent, while Daniel J. Sullivan, a candidate whose name became central to the controversy, received 1.7 per cent. Republican Gerald Heikes polled 2.1 per cent. Alaska Public Media reported her first-choice share exceeded the combined votes of the two Sullivans and Heikes. The Associated Press, in a report published by ABC News on Wednesday, said Peltola overcame allegations that members of her campaign helped recruit a candidate who shares the incumbent senator's name.

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Controversy Over Similarly Named Candidates

The race was shadowed by controversy involving two candidates with almost identical names: incumbent senator Dan S. Sullivan and political newcomer Dan J. Sullivan. The controversy intensified after an October 28 investigation by The New York Times. It reported that operatives aligned with Peltola's campaign, her lawyers and senior aides at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee were involved in efforts to recruit Republican challengers into the race.

One of those candidates was Daniel J. Sullivan, a resident of Petersburg, Alaska, whose name closely resembles that of incumbent Senator Dan S. Sullivan. The newspaper reported the recruitment effort, internally called a ballot-composition project, was intended to dilute support for the incumbent and improve Peltola's chances. ABC News reported the Times based its investigation on interviews, text messages and documents. The controversy prompted President Donald Trump to accuse Peltola of election fraud and call for her prosecution.

The Justice Department subsequently filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent certification of the election if the incumbent Sullivan lost by a margin smaller than the votes received by the similarly named candidate. The Trump administration filed a lawsuit over the issue, but a federal judge dismissed it shortly before the election. The Justice Department's investigation into the alleged recruitment effort remains ongoing, while the civil case continues through the appeals process.

Peltola Makes History in Senate Win

Despite the controversy, Peltola secured a decisive enough lead to win without relying on additional ranked-choice calculations. Her victory makes her the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Alaska since 2008 and the first Alaska Native person to serve in the chamber. Peltola, who was born in Alaska, previously represented the state in the House of Representatives until 2025.

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She became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress and the first Alaska Native woman elected to Congress in 2022. Her campaign focused on affordability, healthcare costs, living expenses and the interests of Alaska residents. Alaska is the northernmost and least densely populated U.S. state, with fewer than 800,000 residents. The result also completes the Senate race count in the 2026 midterm elections, giving Democrats a substantial majority when the new Congress convenes in January.