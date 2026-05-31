Democratic Leadership Alliance Dismisses Abisayo Modupe's Claims of Unfair Exclusion

The Democratic Leadership Alliance has dismissed allegations by former presidential aspirant, Abisayo Modupe, that she was unfairly excluded from the party's presidential screening process. The party insists that her disqualification followed established procedures and guidelines.

The Democratic Leadership Alliance has dismissed allegations by former presidential aspirant, Abisayo Modupe , that she was unfairly excluded from the party's presidential screening process , insisting that her disqualification followed established procedures and guidelines.

The party last week picked Barrister Samuel Memeh as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election. The DLA, in a statement issued on Sunday and signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Judith Aguenu, faulted Modupe's claims, describing them as false and misleading. According to the statement, Modupe's exclusion was informed by a screening exercise duly conducted in compliance with the party's constitution.

The party said, contrary to Modupe's argument, she was not the only aspirant who vied for the DLA's sole presidential ticket. Three other aspirants duly purchased nomination forms, participated in the screening exercise, and were assessed in accordance with the Constitution and guidelines of the party. Those who met the prescribed requirements were cleared to proceed. The party noted that Modupe also took part in the screening exercise but failed to secure clearance from the relevant party organs.

The DLA further noted that no other aspirant had questioned the credibility of the nomination and screening exercise, accusing Modupe of bypassing internal dispute resolution channels in favour of public accusations. The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of internal party democracy within Nigeria's political landscape, where disputes arising from primary elections, candidate selection and party leadership contests have frequently ended up in courts or generated public controversy.

The DLA said it would not allow what it described as personal grievances to tarnish the party's image or weaken its institutional processes. The party also cautioned political organisations against admitting individuals it believes may prioritise personal ambitions over party cohesion. The DLA argued that leadership positions require more than political ambition, stressing that aspirants seeking elective office must demonstrate the capacity to respect institutional procedures.

Responding to suggestions that Modupe's exclusion may have been influenced by gender considerations, the party rejected the allegation, describing itself as a strong advocate of women's political participation. The party urged members of the public to disregard what it termed misleading narratives surrounding the controversy, while reaffirming its commitment to internal democracy and broader political objectives. The public is therefore advised to disregard the misleading narratives being circulated.

The party remains united, focused, and committed to providing credible leadership alternatives for Nigeria, the statement concluded. 2027: Kwankwaso will be partner as VP, not spare tyre - Peter Obi, the development comes at a time when Nigeria's political landscape is witnessing heightened scrutiny of internal party democracy, where disputes arising from primary elections, candidate selection and party leadership contests have frequently ended up in courts or generated public controversy. The DLA said it would not allow personal grievances to tarnish the party's image or weaken its institutional processes.

The party also cautioned political organisations against admitting individuals it believes may prioritise personal ambitions over party cohesion. The DLA argued that leadership positions require more than political ambition, stressing that aspirants seeking elective office must demonstrate the capacity to respect institutional procedures. The party remains committed to providing credible leadership alternatives for Nigeria





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