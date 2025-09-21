Democracy Under Strain: Jonathan and Mahama Sound Alarm on African Governance

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan and Ghanaian President John Mahama issued urgent warnings at the 2025 Goodluck Jonathan Foundation democracy dialogue in Accra, Ghana. They highlighted the challenges facing democracy in Africa, including electoral manipulation, weak institutions, corruption, and the need for leaders to prioritize the needs of citizens, and they encouraged the public to be actively involved.

At the 2025 Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) democracy dialogue held in Accra, Ghana on Wednesday, former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan delivered a stark warning about the fragility of democracy in Africa . He emphasized that when democratic governance fails to deliver on its promises and meet the basic needs of its citizens, it creates a breeding ground for desperation and ultimately, the rise of authoritarian regimes.

Jonathan highlighted that leaders across the continent must actively champion a form of democracy that ensures a better future for the younger generation, where their voices are valued and heard, and where the fundamental tenets of freedom, equitable representation, and inclusivity are upheld. He directly addressed the challenges facing African democracies, pinpointing electoral manipulation as a primary threat, where the processes are often exploited to perpetuate individuals in power regardless of the public's will. Jonathan underscored the importance of free and fair elections, where underperforming leaders can be held accountable and voted out, a crucial element often missing in current systems. He further stressed that the disillusionment of citizens, caused by the failure to provide essential services like quality education, security, healthcare, job opportunities, and a sense of dignity, is a clear indicator of democracy's failure. This situation, he cautioned, leaves the door open for alternative governance models that may undermine the democratic process itself.\Ghanaian President John Mahama, also speaking at the dialogue, echoed Jonathan's concerns, emphasizing the urgent need for Africans to actively safeguard and reinforce their democracies. He warned that the erosion of public trust in democratic institutions stems from several interconnected factors, including weak institutions, elite capture of the state, exclusion, poor leadership, and external interference. President Mahama articulated the necessity of a fundamental reset in democracy and governance to foster accountability, underscoring that any individual aspiring to serve in a leadership capacity must be accountable to the people they represent. He also acknowledged the growing frustration among citizens, who are increasingly weary of corruption, misgovernance, and a lack of opportunities. He emphasized the need to rebuild and strengthen institutions to ensure a level playing field for everyone. Mahama emphasized that a free press is an indispensable component of a healthy democracy, and that the protection of media outlets and civic spaces is critical to allowing citizens to exercise their rights and hold leaders accountable. He concluded by stressing that democracy can be renewed and strengthened when citizens actively defend it and when leaders demonstrate integrity, as well as by building strong and trustworthy institutions that are not subject to capture by special interests. The dialogue highlighted the fact that democracy must be continuously cultivated and guarded to survive the challenges it currently faces.\Furthermore, the dialogue featured insights from prominent figures, including Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, who cautioned politicians to prioritize patriotism and uphold democratic principles in their actions and commitments. Kukah urged for a lifestyle of public officers that embodies service and inspires confidence within the people they serve. He argued that politics should not be viewed as a desperate struggle for personal gain or an avenue for self-enrichment. He also added that the institutions such as the judiciary and electoral bodies must consistently and fairly implement the law without bias, in order to instill and maintain the public’s faith. Kukah advocated for leaders to transcend tribal or religious lines and to avoid being perceived as advocates of specific ethnic or religious factions. This underscores the critical need for inclusive leadership that prioritizes the common good and unites the people by focusing on shared values. The collective message from the dialogue was a call to action for leaders and citizens across Africa to work together, strengthen their democracies and ensure a better future for all





