Henry Ufuoma Franklin threatens violence against non-APC voters in Delta state, sparking public outrage and calls for police investigation into the viral threat.

Henry Ufuoma Franklin, a prominent youth leader in Delta state, has issued a violent threat against citizens who refuse to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections. The warning was delivered through a social media video that quickly went viral across digital platforms in Nigeria, drawing immediate condemnation from residents and political observers alike.

In the recording, Franklin instructed opponents of the APC in the Ndokwa area to stay away from polling units on election day. He explicitly stated that individuals who did not intend to vote for his party should not appear at the ballot boxes, framing the act of voting as a matter of life and death rather than civic duty.

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Details of Henry Franklin's Violent Warning

Franklin, who identifies himself as a staunch member of the APC, began the video by addressing his prolonged silence. He claimed he had been keeping quiet to avoid insults against his political principles but decided to break that silence to issue a straight warning to his detractors. He referenced the nickname Henryland, which he noted people use to refer to him, indicating his awareness of his public persona.

The youth leader directed his threat at specific political figures, including President Tinubu, Senator Okowa, and Governor Sheriff. He instructed those who knew they were not going to vote for these leaders from top to bottom to keep away from the election process. His message was unambiguous, leaving no room for interpretation regarding his stance on political opposition.

Franklin escalated the severity of his warning by invoking dire personal consequences for those who defied his instructions. He stated that if citizens wanted to become widows, fatherless children, or motherless, they should keep clear if they were not ready to vote for the APC. He described his party as the great APC, which he claimed wants to change Nigeria into a better place, positioning the party as the sole vehicle for national improvement.

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Controversy Over AI Claims and Security Response

Following the publication of the video, Franklin launched a counter-narrative by attacking the campaign team of Ovie Omo-Agege, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for the Delta central senatorial district. He alleged that his social media accounts were hacked and that the content used to perpetrate fraud was not genuinely his doing. This claim was made in an attempt to distance himself from the violent rhetoric presented in the video.

However, independent checks conducted by TheCable indicated that the video had no signs of being AI-generated, contrary to Franklin's claims. The footage showed Franklin speaking the Ukwuani language fluently, which aligns with the demographic of the area where the threats were directed. Furthermore, the interior of the vehicle in the threat video matched the car he was seen sitting in during a separate disclaimer video, casting doubt on his assertion of a hack.

The discrepancy between Franklin's denial and the evidence has fueled skepticism among the public. Residents and political commentators have pointed out that the visual and linguistic cues in the video strongly suggest authenticity. This has led to increased demands for security agencies to take the threats seriously and investigate the matter thoroughly.

Public Outrage and Demands for Police Investigation

Residents of the Ukwuani area have reacted with anger to the viral video, questioning the inaction of security agencies in Nigeria. One resident stated that if someone from the NDC had made such a threat, they would have been arrested immediately. The resident implied that Henryland had a hand in the attack that killed Akima Efemena and other NDC members, referencing past violence in the region.

The resident emphasized that they were voting on January 16 and that they did not fear death. They challenged Franklin to come out and enforce his threats, stating that people in the area did not need to be forced to vote for the APC. This response highlighted the community's resolve to exercise their democratic rights despite the intimidation.

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Other commentators have criticized Franklin for his arrogance, suggesting that he believed the Ukwuani people lacked a sense of belonging. There are calls for the police to call him for an investigation, noting his real name as Ufuoma Henry Onakpovie. Some sources indicate that he is originally from Ughelli in the Urhobo region but is believed to be from Ndokwa because his mother is from there.

Impact on Democracy and Calls for Legal Action

The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of voters and the integrity of the democratic process in Delta state. Critics argue that no one should face threats of widowhood, widowerhood, or orphanhood simply for refusing to vote for a particular party. The allegation that a man was brandishing a gun and threatening lives over an election cannot be ignored by the authorities.

Nigerians should never have to choose between voting and staying alive, a principle that is being directly challenged by Franklin's statement. There are urgent calls for the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services to investigate the matter immediately. The public demands that the individual be identified and brought in for questioning within 48 hours.

Unchecked threats involving firearms leave ordinary Nigerians unprotected and undermine the foundations of democracy. Democracy cannot rest on fear, intimidation, or bloodshed. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for robust security measures to protect voters from political violence. The authorities must ensure that citizens can exercise their franchise without the fear of retribution.

The situation in Delta state is tense, with residents demanding accountability and justice. The failure to address such threats promptly could embolden other political actors to use similar tactics, further eroding trust in the electoral system. It is imperative that the security agencies act decisively to restore order and protect the rights of all citizens.

As the 2027 elections approach, the actions of political figures like Henry Franklin will be closely watched. The response to this incident will set a precedent for how such threats are handled in the future. The public expects a swift and effective response from the government to ensure that the democratic process remains free and fair for all participants.