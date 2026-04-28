Delta State Police Officer Arrested for Shooting Suspect in Effurun

An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Delta State, Nigeria, has been arrested after fatally shooting a 28-year-old suspect who was already restrained. The incident, captured on video, has prompted an investigation and disciplinary action by the Nigeria Police Force.

A disturbing incident has unfolded in Effurun, Delta State , Nigeria, resulting in the arrest of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Usman Nuhu, following the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old suspect, identified as Mene Ogidi.

The incident, captured on social media and widely circulated, depicts a deeply concerning scene where the suspect, already restrained with his hands tied behind his back, was shot by the police officer. The footage clearly shows the suspect seated on the ground, completely immobilized, before the officer, dressed in civilian clothing, discharged his firearm. This act has sparked outrage and prompted immediate action from the Delta State Police Command and the national leadership of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The sequence of events leading to the shooting began with the apprehension of Ogidi at the Benin Motor Park along the Warri–Sapele Expressway. Transport union members initially detained the suspect after he attempted to send a parcel believed to contain a Beretta pistol loaded with four rounds of ammunition. Upon the arrival of police operatives from the Effurun Area Command, efforts were underway to formally take Ogidi into custody.

However, in a blatant disregard for established police regulations, ASP Nuhu Usman allegedly discharged his firearm, resulting in the suspect’s immediate death. The act is a severe breach of protocol and has raised serious questions about the judgment and conduct of the officer involved. The preliminary investigation suggests a clear violation of extant regulations governing the use of force by law enforcement personnel.

Following the incident, the Delta State Police Command swiftly responded by transferring ASP Nuhu Usman to the Force Headquarters in Abuja. This transfer is intended to facilitate a thorough disciplinary process and potential prosecution. The Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Placid, confirmed the development and detailed the circumstances surrounding the shooting. He emphasized that the NPF maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards extrajudicial actions, abuse of authority, and any behavior that erodes public trust.

The Inspector-General of Police has expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and assured them that justice will be served in accordance with the law. Furthermore, the public has been urged to remain calm and law-abiding as the disciplinary and legal proceedings unfold. The NPF is committed to transparency and accountability in this matter, aiming to restore public confidence and uphold the integrity of the force.

This incident underscores the critical need for continuous training and reinforcement of ethical standards within the police force to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future. The disciplinary committee in Abuja will conduct a comprehensive review of the case, considering all available evidence and testimonies, to determine the appropriate course of action. The outcome of this investigation will likely set a precedent for similar cases and reinforce the importance of adhering to the rule of law within the NPF.

The focus now is on ensuring a fair and impartial investigation, providing support to the bereaved family, and implementing measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again





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Nigeria Police Force Delta State Police Brutality Shooting ASP Usman Nuhu

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