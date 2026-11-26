Delta State Police Command under Commissioner Samuel Erale enforces zero tolerance for extortion and demands strict neutrality from all officers before the 2027 general elections.

Commissioner of Police Samuel Erale has issued a strict directive to all senior police officers within the Delta State Police Command, emphasizing absolute electoral neutrality ahead of the upcoming 2027 general elections. This mandate comes as the force prepares for what is expected to be a highly contested political landscape in the state.

The Commissioner gave this charge during a critical conference held with senior officers of the command on Thursday. The meeting was convened to align state-level policing strategies with the broader national directives issued by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu. Disu had previously addressed senior police officers, setting the tone for a disciplined and impartial security apparatus during the electoral cycle.

Also read Delta Assembly Speaker Condemns Political Violence Ahead of 2027 Elections

Strict Neutrality and Anti-Extortion Measures

Samuel Erale directed the personnel to remain strictly non-partisan throughout the pre-election period and the elections themselves. He explicitly warned officers against any form of collusion with political parties or individual candidates, stressing that the police force must not be drawn into partisan politics. The Commissioner reiterated that every citizen is entitled to equal police protection, regardless of their political affiliations, before, during, and after the elections.

Beyond political neutrality, the Delta State Police Command is reinforcing its zero-tolerance policy regarding extortion and corruption. Commissioner Erale expressed deep concern over the rising number of complaints regarding the conduct of police personnel. He charged senior officers to strengthen supervision mechanisms, ensure that all complaints are promptly addressed, and hold any personnel found guilty of misconduct strictly accountable for their actions.

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Securing Campaign Events and Public Safety

Addressing the logistical challenges of securing political campaigns, Commissioner Erale instructed Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to take full charge of safety planning. He advised these officers to engage directly with campaign organizers to highlight the necessity of prioritizing the safety of the electoral process above all else.

The Commissioner outlined a clear protocol for situations where adequate protection cannot be guaranteed. He stated that if it is difficult for police units to effectively secure a specific area designated for a campaign, the location must be changed to a more convenient and secure venue. This directive is designed to prevent violence and ensure that campaign activities can proceed without threatening the lives of participants.

Community Policing and Intelligence Gathering

Emphasizing the importance of grassroots engagement, the Delta State Police Command urged senior officers to deepen their interaction with the communities they serve. The strategy involves making effective use of community intelligence to preempt security threats and maintain order. Officers are expected to get to know residents personally and maintain regular contact with community leaders.

This approach aims to build trust, which is essential for encouraging residents to share timely and credible information regarding emerging security concerns. By fostering these relationships, the police hope to create an environment where communities actively contribute to their own safety and the integrity of the upcoming elections.

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Context of Violence in Ughelli North

The push for strict policing standards follows a violent incident in the Uduere community within the Ughelli North Local Government Area. Violence erupted during a political campaign event, resulting in several deaths and injuries. This tragedy occurred just a day after the campaign organization of former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, alleged that gunmen attacked his entourage during a campaign tour.

The allegations from Ovie Omo-Agege's team claimed that four people were killed and four others were critically injured during the attack. In response to the escalating tension and violence, the Nigeria Police Force confirmed that the Delta State Government had imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew across Ughelli North. The curfew runs from 6 pm to 6 am daily and will remain in effect until further notice.

Probing Demands and Next Steps

The incident has drawn attention from various stakeholders who are calling for a thorough investigation. The Nigeria Democratic Congress, the Nigerian Bar Association, and the Pan Niger Delta Forum have all joined forces to call on the Nigeria Police Force to probe the incident comprehensively. These organizations demand transparency and accountability to restore public confidence in the security sector.

Looking ahead, Commissioner Erale urged senior officers to take an active role in mentoring junior personnel. He emphasized the need to strengthen support systems within their formations to ensure that officers are well-equipped to handle the pressures of the electoral season. As the 2027 elections draw nearer, the Delta State Police Command remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process through disciplined and impartial service.