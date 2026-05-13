Delta State Police Command Intensifies Efforts to Combat Crime, Child Trafficking, and Insecurity

The Delta State Police Command has stepped up its efforts to address crime, child trafficking, and insecurity across the state. This includes a successful rescue operation to free a kidnapped two-year-old child and collaboration with the Judiciary to strengthen justice delivery.

The Delta State Police Command intensified efforts to combat crime, child trafficking , and insecurity. On May 10, 2026, the Quick Response Squad rescued a two-year-old child who was suspected to have been abducted in Warri.

Previously, the Command had prevented the lynching of a suspect by an angry mob while investigating child theft. The Chief Commissioner of Police (CP) Yemi Oyeniyi praised the operation and their commitment to combating crime and criminality. The Command also collaborated with the Judiciary to strengthen justice delivery. In a courtesy visit, CP Oyeniyi expressed optimism that his leadership approach would further strengthen the relationship between the Police and the Judiciary, improving justice administration in Delta State





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Delta State Police Command Crime Child Trafficking Insecurity Rescue Quicker Response Squad Vigilant Residents Suspect Vigilante Residents Child Theft Investigation Child Trafficking Network Child Reunion Institution Collaboration

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