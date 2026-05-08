Delta State Police Arrest Three Suspected Armed Robbers, Recover Firearms and Ammunition

The Buffalo Patrol Team of the Delta State Police Command has arrested three suspected armed robbers and recovered two pump-action guns and seven live cartridges during a stop-and-search operation at the Head Bridge in Asaba. The suspects, identified as Chukwuemeka Okeke, Ndudo Tochukwu, and Oraka Kaosiso Chukwu, were apprehended on May 6, 2026, at the boundary between Delta and Anambra states. The operation highlights the police's commitment to combating crime and ensuring public safety.

The Buffalo Patrol Team of the Delta State Police Command has successfully apprehended three individuals suspected of armed robbery during a routine stop-and-search operation at the Head Bridge in Asaba.

The arrest took place on May 6, 2026, at approximately 7:06 p.m., when the patrol team intercepted a black Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep with the registration number ABJ 254 CD at the boundary between Delta and Anambra states. The suspects, identified as Chukwuemeka Okeke, aged 30, Ndudo Tochukwu, aged 37, and Oraka Kaosiso Chukwu, aged 34, were taken into custody following the discovery of two pump-action guns and seven live cartridges concealed within the vehicle.

According to SP Bright Edafe, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, the operatives acted on reasonable suspicion and conducted a thorough search of the vehicle, leading to the recovery of the firearms and ammunition. The suspects were immediately detained, and investigations were initiated to ascertain their mission and the origin of the weapons. Commissioner of Police in Delta State, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, praised the operatives for their vigilance and professionalism during the operation.

He reaffirmed the command’s dedication to proactive policing and intelligence-driven operations to curb the movement of illegal arms and criminal activities across the state. This arrest underscores the ongoing efforts of the Delta State Police Command to enhance security and maintain law and order in the region. The successful operation serves as a deterrent to potential criminals and reassures the public of the police’s commitment to safety and justice





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