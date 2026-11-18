The Delta State High Court has scheduled its judgment for December 21, 2026, in the murder trial of ASP Usman Nuhu and four others. Justice Michael Obi presided over the final written addresses before adjourning the high-profile case.

The Delta State High Court sitting in Asaba has officially fixed December 21, 2026, for the delivery of its judgment in the high-profile murder trial of ASP Usman Nuhu and four other defendants. The court, led by Justice Michael Obi, made this scheduling decision on Tuesday after concluding the hearing of final written addresses from both the prosecution and the defense teams.

Core Details Of The Final Submissions

ASP Usman Nuhu, widely known as Ogbegbe, stands as the primary defendant in this case, facing charges related to the fatal shooting of Oghenemine Ogidi, alias Mine, in Effurun, Delta State. The incident occurred on April 26, resulting in Ogidi's death and sparking significant public outrage across the region. The gravity of the situation led to the immediate dismissal of the involved police officers from the Nigeria Police Force following the tragedy.

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During the Tuesday hearing, the court listened to the final submissions from counsel representing both the state and the accused. These submissions marked the formal conclusion of the trial proceedings before the bench renders its final verdict. Justice Obi adjourned the matter specifically to December 21, 2026, to allow for the preparation and delivery of the judgment.

Stakeholder Positions And Legal Arguments

The defense team for ASP Usman Nuhu, represented by Uche Chibuogwu, explicitly stated that they deliberately chose not to file for bail on behalf of their client. Chibuogwu explained to the court that this decision was driven by concerns for Nuhu's personal safety and the severe nature of the capital offense of murder. The defense argued that given the seriousness of the charge, traditional bail applications were unnecessary and potentially unsafe for the principal suspect.

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Conversely, the Delta State Director of Public Prosecutions, Tejiri R. Anuwhin, provided legal justification for granting bail to the four co-defendants. These individuals, identified as Onoloko Dauroupamo, Okoh Kelechi, Goodluck Kingsley, and Omonigho Ahweyevu, were former members of the anti-crime squad under Nuhu's command at the Effurun Area Command. Anuwhin clarified that the offenses alleged against them bordered on negligence, which carries a maximum jail term of six months.

Anuwhin further noted that since the four co-defendants had already been in custody since June 1, continued detention would be disproportionate to the maximum punishment prescribed for their alleged offenses. This legal distinction resulted in the second through fifth defendants being released on bail, while Nuhu remained in prison custody throughout the trial process.

Impact And Next Steps In The Legal Process

The trial reached its decisive stage after the prosecution closed its case by presenting six witnesses to the court. Following this, the five defendants opened and concluded their defense, bringing the evidentiary phase of the trial to a close. The focus now shifts entirely to the judicial determination of culpability, which will be delivered by Justice Michael Obi on the scheduled date.

This case has drawn significant attention due to the high-ranking rank of the principal accused and the public nature of the victim's killing. The dismissal of the officers involved in the incident earlier in the year underscored the seriousness with which the authorities viewed the breach of protocol and the loss of life. The upcoming judgment on December 21, 2026, will determine the final legal consequences for ASP Nuhu and his former squad members.

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As the court prepares for the verdict, the legal community and the public await the ruling that will resolve the long-standing dispute stemming from the April 26 shooting. The proceedings have been marked by careful adherence to legal protocols, with distinct treatment of bail applications based on the severity of charges faced by each defendant. The outcome will serve as a critical precedent in handling cases involving law enforcement personnel in Delta State.