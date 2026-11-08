Delta State Governor Warns Media Against Misinformation Ahead of 2027 Elections

Governor Oborevwori urges Nigerian journalists to uphold ethical standards and accuracy in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections to strengthen democracy and ensure responsible governance.

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Oborevwori has issued a stern warning to the press regarding the spread of misinformation and hate speech as the nation gears up for the 2027 general elections. He emphasized the critical need for journalists to maintain high standards of accuracy, fairness, and professional ethics while covering political activities.

This directive was delivered at a ceremony organized by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), which honored media professionals for their contributions to strengthening democratic institutions. The event, themed Strengthening Democracy through Responsible Journalism and Good Governance, took place at a pivotal moment when political campaigning is beginning to intensify across the country.

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Core Details on Media Responsibility

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Johnson Erijo, the governor highlighted the symbiotic relationship between press freedom and effective governance. He stated that democracy cannot thrive without access to credible information and an accountable government. Oborevwori explained that while the constitution protects media freedoms, journalists must ensure that their reporting is grounded in verified facts rather than speculation.

He recalled the historic role of the Nigerian media in the struggle for independence and the resistance against military rule. Several journalists faced harassment, detention, or even death while defending democratic freedoms. Oborevwori cited Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution, which mandates the media to monitor governance and hold public officials accountable for their actions.

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Stakeholder Views on Ethical Journalism

Oborevwori stressed that press freedom must be accompanied by professional responsibility. He warned against the pressure to break news first on social media platforms if it compromises accuracy. He noted that criticism of government and public institutions should be based on evidence and not on unverified rumors or inflammatory language.

On the relationship between the government and the media, Oborevwori maintained that both parties share responsibilities. He urged government officials to respect press freedom and avoid interpreting critical reports as acts of hostility. He argued that constructive criticism helps governments identify shortcomings and improve service delivery to the citizens of Delta State.

Impact on Governance and Future Steps

Highlighting the administration's relationship with the media, Oborevwori described journalists as important partners in the state's development process. He reaffirmed his commitment to press freedom and open communication, aligning these principles with his administration's M.O.R.E agenda. This agenda focuses on Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security across the state.

Isiguzo, a key speaker at the event, said responsible journalism is particularly important as Nigeria approaches another general election. He urged media practitioners to provide citizens with credible information without inflaming tensions or allowing political interests to influence their professional duties. He cautioned against political actors attempting to weaponize information for electoral advantage.

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Awards and Salary Structure Appeals

NUJ National President, Alhassan Yahya, explained that Oborevwori was selected as the Special Guest of Honour due to the lack of recorded cases of intimidation, harassment, or arrest of journalists under his administration. Yahya commended the governor's developmental initiatives, particularly those supporting vulnerable women and children.

Yahya used the occasion to appeal to the Federal Government to approve an improved salary structure for journalists, especially those employed by state-owned media organizations. Meanwhile, awardees like Tabitha Sani-Kangiwa encouraged younger journalists to prioritize integrity and dedication over quick financial gains, stressing that journalism is a public trust requiring unwavering commitment.