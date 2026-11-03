Delta State Governor Deploys Medical Team to Uzere After Gas Leak

Delta State Governor Oborevwori directed a comprehensive medical outreach to Uzere residents affected by gas leakage, offering free healthcare services including surgeries and dental care.

Delta State Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, through his administration, has initiated a large-scale medical intervention in the Uzere community. This response was triggered by recent gas leakage incidents in the oil-producing area. The state government deployed a specialized team of more than 100 medical personnel to provide comprehensive emergency medical services. Residents who developed health complications from the exposure are now receiving critical care.

Medical Outreach Mechanism and Scope

The medical exercise commenced at the Uzere Community Hall with a robust operational framework. The deployed team includes specialists equipped with modern medical facilities to conduct thorough examinations. Services offered include surgical operations, dental care, eye examinations, and laboratory investigations. Patients are also receiving free medications as part of the treatment plan.

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Dr James Ogbo, the head of the medical team, revealed that personnel are actively documenting patients requiring surgical interventions. Identified cases are undergoing pre-operative assessments ahead of scheduled procedures. These surgeries are set to begin on Wednesday, November 4. The team is prepared to handle diverse surgical categories to ensure comprehensive care.

Government Directive and Administrative Response

Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr Joseph Onojaeme, explained that Governor Oborevwori specifically directed the Ministry of Health to act. This directive followed a detailed assessment of the gas leakage and its potential health implications. The intervention aims to identify, examine, and treat community members exposed to the gas.

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Onojaeme emphasized that this action reflects the administration's commitment to public welfare in oil-producing regions. He noted that a similar directive was previously issued for the Odidi community in Warri South-West Local Government Area. The government prioritizes addressing health consequences arising from environmental pollution in these zones.

Community Reaction and Stakeholder Views

Residents expressed deep appreciation for the timely and people-oriented intervention by the state government. Miss Praise Bernard, an SS1 student at Uzere Grammar School, commended Governor Oborevwori for bringing relief to the community. She highlighted the direct impact of the governor's actions on local well-being.

Mr Lawrence Odioko, a retired staff member of Isoko South Local Government Council, praised the leadership for demonstrating compassion. He described the outreach as a vital support for citizens who might otherwise struggle to access specialized healthcare. The community views the free services as a welcome relief amid heightened anxiety over health risks.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps

The medical outreach is expected to continue until Thursday, providing sustained support to affected families. The availability of free surgical and diagnostic services addresses immediate medical needs without financial burden. This initiative sets a precedent for responsive governance in environmental health crises.

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The scheduled surgeries on November 4 represent a critical next step in the treatment plan. Pre-operative investigations ensure that patients are ready for complex procedures. The comprehensive nature of the exercise underscores the government's dedication to long-term health stability in the region.