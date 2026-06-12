Delta State Democracy Day Protest Over Insecurity and Economic Hardship

Residents of Delta State protested on Democracy Day against rising insecurity and economic hardship, calling for urgent government intervention.

On Thursday, residents of Delta State took to the streets to mark Democracy Day, staging a protest over rising insecurity and worsening economic hardship in the state and across Nigeria .

The protest, which began in the early hours of the day, drew a large turnout of residents who gathered at strategic locations, singing solidarity songs and expressing frustration over persistent insecurity affecting several communities. The demonstrators, visibly organised, moved through major streets carrying banners and placards with various inscriptions calling for urgent government intervention. The messages on the placards centred on insecurity, alleged neglect of schoolchildren, and the worsening economic situation confronting ordinary citizens.

Although the protest remained calm at the time of filing this report, it reflected growing public anger over insecurity and socio-economic challenges, with residents using the June 12 Democracy Day commemoration as a platform to air their grievances. The protest highlights the deepening crisis in Delta State, where incidents of kidnapping, armed robbery, and communal clashes have become rampant.

Residents expressed fears that the government has not done enough to protect them, pointing to a lack of police presence and slow response to distress calls. Many participants were women and youths, who voiced concerns about the future of their children. They urged the state and federal governments to prioritise security and implement measures to ease the economic burden, including reducing fuel prices and providing subsidies for essential goods.

The protest also criticised the neglect of public schools, with many children forced to stay home due to lack of teachers and learning materials. The Democracy Day protest in Delta State is part of a broader wave of discontent across Nigeria, as citizens mark the anniversary of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election. While the day is meant to celebrate democracy, many see it as an opportunity to demand accountability from leaders.

In Delta State, the protest remained peaceful, with police monitoring but not interfering. Organisers said they planned to submit a petition to the state governor, outlining their demands for improved security, economic relief, and better educational infrastructure. The protest ended in the evening without incident, but the underlying tensions remain high. Observers note that unless the government addresses these grievances, more protests may erupt in the coming weeks.

The situation underscores the urgent need for dialogue and concrete action to restore public trust and ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens





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