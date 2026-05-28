Delta Senator Launches Rigging and Scaffolding Training for Youths in Collaboration with NCDMB

Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central, has partnered with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board to unveil a three-week capacity building programme on rigging and scaffolding for youths in the senatorial district. The training aims to equip participants with practical technical skills for employment in oil, gas, and construction sectors.

Senator Ede Dafinone , representing Delta Central Senatorial District, in collaboration with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board ( NCDMB ), has launched a three-week capacity building programme on rigging and scaffolding for youths in the district.

The flag-off ceremony was held on Monday at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Conference Hall in Effurun, with stakeholders, dignitaries, and political representatives in attendance. Senator Dafinone, represented by his Chief of Staff, Adelabu Bodjor, stated that the initiative reflects a deliberate political investment in human capital development across Delta Central. Bodjor explained that rigging and scaffolding are essential technical competencies required in industrial operations, construction projects, and oil and gas installations.

The programme aims to reduce dependency among youths by providing job-ready skills that support long-term economic opportunities and self-sufficiency. This aligns with Senator Dafinone's broader development agenda, which prioritises practical skill acquisition as a pathway to sustainable empowerment. Also addressing the gathering, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Felix Omatsola Ogbe, represented by Mr. Teddy Bai, commended Dafinone for sponsoring the programme, describing it as a timely response to critical manpower gaps in the industry.

Bai noted that rigging and scaffolding remain safety-sensitive skills required across fabrication yards, offshore platforms, and construction sites. He emphasised that the programme bridges the gap between certification and practical competence. Bai charged the training consultant, OROH Contractors Limited, to maintain strict standards of professionalism, safety, and discipline, while urging participants to remain committed, focused, and disciplined throughout the exercise.

The Senate Liaison Officer for Sapele Local Government Area, Chief Patrick Akamuvba, described the programme as a major step in strengthening human capital development in Delta Central. Akamuvba stated that scaffolding and rigging skills are in high demand across residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects, noting that the training offers real employment opportunities for beneficiaries. He urged participants to prioritise knowledge and certification over short-term material expectations, stressing that discipline and seriousness would determine their long-term success.

He also cautioned youths against social vices and distractions, advising them to remain focused to maximise the opportunities provided by the programme. The three-week training programme covers both theoretical and practical aspects of rigging and scaffolding, including load calculations, equipment handling, safety protocols, and on-site application. Participants will receive certification upon completion, which is expected to enhance their job prospects in the oil and gas industry and related sectors.

Stakeholders at the event expressed optimism that the initiative will reduce unemployment and empower youths with in-demand skills. Senator Dafinone's office indicated that similar programmes may be extended to other skill areas in the future, based on the success of this pilot. The collaboration with NCDMB underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing Nigeria's skills gap. Youths in Delta Central have been encouraged to take full advantage of this opportunity to build sustainable livelihoods.

The programme is part of ongoing efforts to transform the region's human capital and drive economic growth through technical education





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Delta Central Ede Dafinone NCDMB Rigging Training Scaffolding Training

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