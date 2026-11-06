Delta Police Warn Nigerians of Fraudulent SIM Registration Risks

The Delta State Police Command alerts citizens to criminal SIM fraud using their NIN, urging immediate verification of phone numbers linked to their identities to avoid legal liability.

The Delta State Police Command has issued a critical security advisory regarding the fraudulent registration of mobile SIM cards using unsuspecting Nigerians' personal data. The command warns that individuals may face criminal investigations and legal consequences for offenses committed by criminals using phone numbers registered under their names. This urgent alert follows reports that agents at small telecommunications outlets deceive customers during the SIM registration process.

Fraudulent SIM Registration Methods Exposed

Superintendent of Police Edafe Bright, the state Police Public Relations Officer, revealed that unscrupulous agents collect personal details under the guise of registering SIM cards but secretly use that information to register additional numbers. Bright explained on X on Friday that customers often provide sensitive information, including names and mothers' maiden names, without realizing agents are registering different SIM cards entirely. After completing the fraudulent registration, these agents may claim network issues and advise customers to visit other outlets to obtain their legitimate cards.

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Criminal Exploitation and Legal Liabilities

The Delta State Police Command emphasizes that these illegally registered SIM cards are frequently sold to individuals involved in criminal activities, exposing the identities of unsuspecting Nigerians to serious legal jeopardy. Bright cautioned that any offense committed with such SIM cards becomes the responsibility of the nameholder, making it extremely difficult to prove innocence. He highlighted that if criminals use these numbers for financial fraud, kidnapping, or ransom-related offenses, the victim's National Identification Number (NIN) and personal details will be linked to the crime.

Specific Financial Risks and Scam Schemes

Police officials stressed the severity of potential financial losses, noting that if criminals use a victim's number to defraud someone of twenty, thirty, or forty million Naira, it will be nearly impossible for the victim to claim ignorance. Bright further warned that using these numbers to collect ransom money or facilitate kidnapping calls creates a direct legal liability for the identity owner. The command reiterated that ignorance of the law is not an excuse and urged residents to take proactive steps to protect their personal information from exploitation.

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Mandatory Verification of NIN Linked Numbers

To mitigate these risks, the Delta State Police Command urges all members of the public to visit official offices of telecommunications service providers such as MTN and Globacom to verify all phone numbers linked to their National Identification Numbers. Residents are advised to request the immediate removal or delisting of any unfamiliar lines found during this verification process. This directive applies to everyone, even those who registered SIMs through official channels, as they may unknowingly have other numbers linked to their identities due to systemic vulnerabilities.

Ongoing Investigations and Public Vigilance

While the command is actively investigating specific instances of this fraud, officials declined to provide further case details due to the ongoing nature of the inquiries. Superintendent of Police Edafe Bright emphasized that the exercise of checking registered numbers is the most important preventive measure citizens can take against identity theft. The Delta State Police Command continues to advise Nigerians to exercise extreme vigilance when dealing with SIM registration agents and to strictly use authorized telecommunications service centers for all registration and verification needs.