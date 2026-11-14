Delta Police Rescue Kidnap Victim and Arrest Cartel; Zamfara Saves Toddler

Delta State Police rescue Clinton Ufuoma and arrest eight fraud suspects in Warri. Separately, Zamfara Command saves abducted toddler Nabila and arrests her aunt.

The Delta State Police Command has arrested eight men suspected to be members of an Internet fraud cartel in Warri following the successful rescue of a victim who had been held captive by the group. The Force Public Relations Officer, Ani Iniedu, disclosed this development in a statement on his X account on Saturday, adding that two vehicles and eight laptops were recovered from the suspects.

The Rescue Operation in Warri

The operation was triggered by a distress call from a mother whose son had been missing for over a month and was sending SOS messages via Facebook. Operatives of the Quick Response Squad Asaba mobilized to Princess Street, Niger Cat, Warri, in response to the urgent alert. The targeted raid led to the successful rescue of the victim, Clinton Ufuoma, who is 21 years old. Simultaneously, police detained eight male suspects, including Daniel Young Ebimor, Umukoro Rex Kobiro, and Israel Ogor. Exhibits recovered include eight laptops, one black Mercedes-Benz GLK 350 with registration number TDU-543AE, one black Lexus ES 350 with registration number GBJ-414AE, six electric fans, three generators, and suspected cannabis sativa.

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Zamfara Command Saves Abducted Toddler

In a separate case, the Zamfara State Police Command announced it has rescued a three-year-old girl from suspected kidnappers and arrested her aunt, who allegedly masterminded the abduction. The statement confirmed that on October 28, 2026, unknown persons sneaked into the residence of Abdulganiyu Sahabi and abducted his three-year-old daughter, Nabila. The abductors later demanded a ransom of N10m via a hidden telephone number. Following a directive from the Commissioner of Police, operatives of the State Intelligence Department commenced a discreet investigation, leading to the geolocation and tracking of the hidden number.

Investigation and Suspect Arrest

The intense tracking efforts culminated in the arrest of the suspect, Sa'adiyya Sahabi, who is 26 years old and the biological younger sister of the victim's father. The abducted child was safely rescued unhurt from her custody. This successful intervention highlights the capabilities of the State Intelligence Department in Zamfara to utilize digital forensics and geolocation to resolve high-profile kidnapping cases. The recovery of the child without physical harm marks a significant victory for law enforcement in the region.

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Public Safety Implications

These two distinct operations underscore the varying tactics employed by criminal syndicates across different Nigerian states. The Delta State case reveals the sophisticated nature of internet fraud cartels that also engage in kidnapping, utilizing technology like hidden phone lines and social media to extort families and launder proceeds. The presence of multiple luxury vehicles and generators in Warri suggests a well-organized criminal enterprise. Meanwhile, the Zamfara case highlights the persistent threat of child abduction for ransom, even within family circles. The arrest of a close relative in the Zamfara incident points to the complex social dynamics sometimes involved in such crimes.

Legal Proceedings Ahead

Both police commands have indicated that the suspects are currently in custody and will face appropriate legal charges. The eight men in Warri, including the named individuals, are expected to undergo interrogation regarding their involvement in internet fraud and the kidnapping of Clinton Ufuoma. The recovery of electronic devices and vehicles will aid in tracing other potential victims and financial trails. In Zamfara, Sa'adiyya Sahabi will be arraigned in court for the abduction and ransom demand. These cases serve as a reminder to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities immediately to aid law enforcement agencies in maintaining public safety.