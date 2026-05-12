Delta Police Raid Drug Dens in Warri, Arrest Three Suspects and Seize Illegal Substances

Delta State Police Command executed a successful raid in Warri, arresting three female suspects and recovering large quantities of illicit drugs, including codeine, nitrous oxide, and Canadian Loud. The operation, based on intelligence, disrupted a suspected drug trafficking network linked to a fugitive. Authorities vow to intensify efforts against drug-related crimes.

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have successfully apprehended three female suspects following a well-coordinated raid on alleged drug dens located in the Ogbomoro and Ugolo areas of Warri metropolis.

Led by officers from the Effurun Area Command, the operation was launched on May 7, 2026, around 9:20 p.m., based on actionable intelligence reports about illicit drug activities in these communities. The suspects have been identified as Favour Isaac, 25, Favour Felix, 24, and Samson Precious, 19. During the raid, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at several hideouts along River Road in the Ogbomoro neighborhood, uncovering a significant haul of illicit substances.

Recovered items included 21 bottles of CSC codeine, two canisters of nitrous oxide—a substance commonly known as laughing gas—and two packs of psychoactive chewing gum branded as Highness Gum. Additionally, police confiscated 640 grams of a substance believed to be Canadian Loud, concealed in various bags and containers. In a statement issued on Monday, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, revealed that preliminary investigations had linked the supply network to a still-at-large suspect named Rukewe Tega Isaac.

Authorities are actively pursuing this individual and others suspected of involvement in the drug trafficking operations. Responding to the arrests, Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to dismantling drug trafficking rings and other criminal activities. He emphasized the dangerous consequences of drug abuse and distribution, particularly its role in fueling violent crimes and social misconduct among young people.

CP Oyeniyi also urged local residents to collaborate with security forces by providing credible information that could aid in crime prevention and apprehension of suspects





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Delta State Police Drug Raid Warri Crime Illegal Substances Drug Trafficking

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