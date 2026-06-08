Delta Police Arrest Four Suspected Gun Runners Linked to Beretta Pistol Discovery

Delta State Police have arrested four suspected gun runners in connection with a Beretta pistol found in a waybill at a motor park. The suspects, members of the Black Axe Confraternity, were arrested in Bayelsa and Imo States.

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have apprehended four individuals suspected of being gun runners , linked to an incident on May 1, 2026, where a Beretta pistol was discovered inside a waybill at a motor park in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, announced the arrests during a parade of the suspects in Asaba on Monday. The suspects were identified as Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, Clifford Boleyelefa, Amadi Princewill, and Amadi Felix Chibuike. According to CP Oyeniyi, the arrests were made in Bayelsa and Imo States following a thorough investigation and intelligence-led operations by the command's operatives.

He stated that the first suspect, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, was arrested in Bayelsa on May 4, 2026, along with his friend and roommate, whose phone was allegedly used to communicate during the purchase of the firearm. The Commissioner further revealed that Emmanuel confessed to buying the gun from Amadi Princewill for N290,000 and selling it to a person named Desmond, who is currently at large, for N380,000.

Desmond then waybilled the firearm to Effurun and contacted Oghenemine Ogidi, now deceased, to collect it and forward it to Sapele. Following Emmanuel's confession, Amadi Princewill was tracked down and arrested in Imo State on May 15, 2026. During interrogation, Princewill stated that he had bought the gun from Amadi Felix for N200,000. The police investigation indicated that all the suspects are members of the Black Axe Confraternity.

CP Oyeniyi added that the suspects will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation, while the manhunt for other suspects, including Desmond, continues. The Delta State Police Command has reiterated its commitment to curbing the proliferation of illegal firearms and dismantling criminal networks in the region. This operation marks a significant breakthrough in efforts to ensure public safety and security. The command urges members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

The case highlights the intricate web of illegal gun trading and its connection to organized crime, underscoring the need for continuous police vigilance and community cooperation. The arrests demonstrate the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing and the dedication of law enforcement officers in combating crime





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Gun Runners Beretta Pistol Delta State Police Black Axe Confraternity Arrest

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