Delta Police Arrest Five Suspected Kidnappers on Ughelli-Warri Road, Recover AK-47

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested five individuals suspected of kidnapping commuters along the Ughelli-Warri Road. An AK-47 rifle and ammunition were also recovered during the operation.

The Delta State Police Command has announced a significant breakthrough in its efforts to combat kidnapping along the notoriously dangerous Ughelli-Warri Road . A tactical team operating from Ughelli successfully apprehended five individuals suspected of being involved in a kidnapping ring that has been preying on travelers and residents in the region.

The arrests, which took place on April 24th, 2026, at approximately 6:30 PM, represent a substantial step towards restoring security and confidence to commuters utilizing this vital transportation artery. The operation was based on actionable intelligence gathered by the police, highlighting the importance of community cooperation and effective information networks in tackling criminal activity.

The initial arrest of Ahmadu Usman, a 22-year-old male from Lafiya, Nasarawa State, in the Ekuigbo area of Ughelli, served as the catalyst for a wider investigation that quickly led to the identification and apprehension of other key members of the syndicate. Usman’s interrogation proved crucial, providing investigators with valuable leads that ultimately resulted in the arrest of Haruna Abdullahi, a 37-year-old male, at a trailer park situated along the Warri-Sapele Road.

The recovery of a fully loaded AK-47 rifle, containing thirty-six rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, during the arrest of Abdullahi underscores the seriousness of the threat posed by this criminal group. The possession of such a weapon demonstrates their willingness to use violence and intimidation to achieve their objectives, making their capture all the more critical.

The recovered firearm has been taken into police custody as evidence and will be subjected to forensic analysis to determine its potential connection to other criminal activities in the state. The Delta State Police Command, under the leadership of SP Bright Edafe, the Police Public Relations Officer, has consistently emphasized its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and visitors within the state.

This latest operation is a testament to that commitment and serves as a clear warning to criminals that law enforcement will relentlessly pursue and bring them to justice. The ongoing investigation aims to uncover the full extent of the kidnapping syndicate’s operations, identify any additional accomplices, and dismantle their network completely. Authorities are also working to determine the identities of any victims who may have been previously abducted by the group and to facilitate their safe return to their families.

SP Bright Edafe confirmed the details of the arrests in an official statement released to the press, praising the dedication and professionalism of the tactical team involved in the operation. He reiterated the police’s unwavering resolve to combat all forms of criminal activity in Delta State and urged members of the public to continue providing valuable information that can assist in ongoing investigations.

The successful apprehension of these suspects is expected to have a significant deterrent effect on other potential kidnappers operating in the region. The Ughelli-Warri Road has long been identified as a hotspot for criminal activity, and the police have been actively deploying resources and implementing strategies to address the issue. This latest operation represents a major victory in those efforts and demonstrates the effectiveness of a proactive and intelligence-led policing approach.

The suspects are currently in police custody, and the investigation is progressing rapidly. Law enforcement officials are meticulously gathering evidence, conducting interviews, and analyzing forensic data to build a strong case against the accused. The Delta State Police Command remains vigilant and committed to maintaining law and order throughout the state, ensuring a safe and secure environment for all





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Delta State Police Kidnapping Ughelli-Warri Road AK-47 Arrest Security

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